Booster Compressor Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Booster Compressor Market by Cooling Type (Air, Water), Stage (Single, Double, Multi), Pressure Rating (14-40 bar, 41-100, 101-350, >350), End use Industry (oil & gas, process, chemicals, power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global booster compressor market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.39 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.50%, from an estimated USD 1.92 Billion in 2018.
Booster compressors are used in different applications in industries such as air boosting, gas boosting, air separation, and compression of gases for storage and transportation. Thus, the growing industrialization in developing countries will create demand for booster compressors.
The report segments the booster compressor market, by cooling type, into water-cooled and air-cooled. The air-cooled segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment by 2023. Air booster compressors are more cost-effective than water booster compressors. The air-cooled booster compressors are used as a multistage booster compressor for different application, as a nitrogen compressor of inert gases from generators or storage bundles, and as gas compressors for the compression of methane from pipelines. The air-cooled booster compressors are projected to grow as they are used in a number of applications in various industries.
The oil & gas industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the booster compressor market during the forecast period. Booster compressors are used in different applications in the oil & gas industry such as drilling activity, hydrocarbon blanketing, nitrogen generation, and compression station. Booster compressors are used at compressor stations for maintaining the pressure of the gas during transits. The demand for natural gas is increasing from developing economies. Therefore, there is a rise in investments in LNG pipelines, which is expected to propel the growth of booster compressors during forecast period.
In this report, the booster compressor market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest in the booster compressor market during the forecast period. The growth of the booster compressor market in Asia Pacific is attributed toward the growing industrialization in the region. The manufacturing industries are increasing in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and Indonesia. The manufacturing industries require booster compressors for different applications such as laser cutting, high pressure input for different machineries, and gas boosting. Thus, the growing industrialization in the region is likely to create a market opportunity for booster compressors.
The Middle East & Africa region is projected to be the fastest growing booster compressor market during the projected period. The growth of the booster compressor market in the Middle East & Africa is attributed toward the rising drilling and midstream investments in oil & gas. Increasing investments in oil & gas are due to the growing demand for natural gas in China and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Booster Compressor Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Booster Compressor Market, By Region, 2018-2023
4.3 Booster Compressor Market, By Cooling Type, 2018 & 2023
4.4 Booster Compressor Market, By Compression Stage, 2018 & 2023
4.5 Booster Compressor Market, By Pressure, 2018 & 2023
4.6 Booster Compressor Market, By End User, 2018 & 2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Lower Cost and Modular Design of Booster Compressor
5.2.1.2 Industrialization in Emerging Economies Expected to Drive Demand for Booster Compressor
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Maintenance Cost
5.2.2.2 Availability of Alternative Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investment in Oil & Gas Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adherence to Stringent Quality Standards
6 Booster Compressor Market, By Cooling Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Air-Cooled
6.3 Water-Cooled
7 Booster Compressor Market, By Compression Stage
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single-Stage
7.3 Double-Stage
7.4 Multistage
8 Booster Compressor Market, By Pressure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 14-40 Bar
8.3 41-100 Bar
8.4 101-350 Bar
8.5 Above 351 Bar
9 Booster Compressor Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Process Industry
9.4 Chemical & Petrochemical
9.5 Power Generation
9.6 Others
10 Booster Compressor Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking of Players & Industry Concentration, 2017
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.2 New Product Launches
11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4 Investments & Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Atlas Copco
12.2 Kaeser Kompressoren
12.3 Boge Kompressoren
12.4 SAUER Compressor
12.5 BAUER Kompressoren
12.6 Hitachi
12.7 Ingersoll Rand
12.8 Gardner Denver
12.9 BHGE
12.10 Idex Corporation
12.11 Maximator
12.12 Haskel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4tch2/booster?w=5
