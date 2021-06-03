Booster Hires Chief People Officer and General Counsel to Support Fleet Business Growth

Booster's new hires will deepen the company's bench of technology talent and support its continued market expansion. Tweet this

Storn comes with a rich background in technology startups, having served as Chief People Officer at Lyft and KeepTruckin, companies known for generating cutting-edge mobility solutions. Storn's expertise is innovation-driven change for companies in high-growth mode. During his tenure at Lyft, Storn grew the company from 80 to more than 2000 team members, and led the design and implementation of Lyft's HR infrastructure. At KeepTruckin, Storn orchestrated moving 1800 people to remote work all at once during COVID-19.

At Booster, Storn will apply his data-driven engagement and inclusion programming experience to lead the people team.

"I am so pleased to serve as CPO of a company that is transforming the transportation sector," said Storn. "Booster has already attracted an impressive team that specializes in building emerging technologies to support the energy transition, which is evolving rapidly."

Chen joins Booster with more than 15 years experience in the legal and technology industries. She served in senior legal roles with a top Silicon Valley law firm, at Fitbit and at Guidewire Software. Chen's management and legal expertise from serving at publicly-traded corporations will be important to promoting Booster's reputation for the highest-caliber safety, operational, and policy standards in the industry at large.

"It is an honor to join Booster as the company changes how energy is delivered," said Chen. "I am excited to support our continued growth in such a passionate tech-driven culture."

Booster's recent hires are well-timed as the company broadens its customer base, diversifies its product offerings toward alternatives to conventional fuel, and begins supporting customers' accelerated sustainability initiatives with Booster's intelligent mobile energy delivery. Earlier this year, Booster announced mobile EV charging capabilities and data intelligence solutions.

"I'm proud to expand our team with these experienced innovators," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Operating a high-growth business requires battle-tested leaders with an instinct for people and a commitment to excellence. Ron and Juliana are welcome additions."

Last year, Booster helped its customers save tens of millions of dollars in energy costs, while avoiding 2.2 miles driven and 1.1 pounds of CO 2 emissions per boost.

About Booster

Six years ago, Booster launched its mobile energy technology platform with a mission to power the delivery of everything and everyone. Today, Booster enables Fortune 500s, fleet operators, entrepreneurs and everyday consumers to excel in the last-mile economy. The company's fuel delivery and data insights, powered by its proprietary technology platform, help fleets optimize their labor and energy use and reduce their carbon footprints on our communities and the planet.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

