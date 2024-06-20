'booster' Partners with NIL Summit to Debut Players-First Platform Ahead of July Launch

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- booster, a groundbreaking NIL platform, will be introduced at the 3rd annual NIL Summit in Atlanta from June 22-24, ahead of its official launch in July. This first-of-its-kind platform is set to transform the way fans and donors connect with student-athletes.



Scott Birnbaum, CEO & Co-Founder of booster, expressed excitement about the partnership, "We're thrilled to partner with the Summit and introduce booster to the world of college athletics. Our platform is designed to empower athletes and provide a new level of engagement for fans and donors alike."



A true players-first endeavor, booster empowers athletes to become the CEOs of their own brands. They can create and share exclusive content, including photos, videos, live-streams, direct messages, and shared-screen gaming sessions. Additionally, athletes can sell customized merchandise directly to their fans, fostering deeper connections and enhancing their personal brands.



One of the unique aspects of booster is its inclusivity. With no barriers to entry and no minimum deliverable requirements, booster ensures that all athletes, regardless of their sport or prominence, can benefit. In an NIL landscape that is often top-heavy, booster fills a critical need by providing overlooked athletes and sports with more attention and financial support. Every sport. Every school. Every gender.



This innovative and equitable NIL solution also provides unmatched transparency for donors, allowing them to support their favorite athletes directly. By facilitating direct donor payments, booster ensures that contributions reach the athletes quickly and efficiently, maximizing the impact of every dollar donated.



"Direct donor payments are the future of NIL," Birnbaum added. "booster represents the evolution of fandom, where fans can actively participate in the success of their favorite players."



