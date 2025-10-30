Booster Robotics Unveils Booster K1, Ushering in the Era of Embodied Agents

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Programmer's Day, the "2025 Booster Robotics Ecosystem Conference" was successfully held at the National Speed Skating Oval (The Ice Ribbon) in Beijing. Centered on the theme "Boosting the Arrival of the Embodied Intelligence Era," the event gathered developers, partners, and industry experts from around the world to witness the comprehensive strategy of Booster Robotics in embodied intelligence, spanning from product development to ecosystem building.

A Long-Term Vision: Becoming the 'Personal Computer' of the AI Era

The conference opened with Booster Robotics outlining its enduring vision: "To make humanoid robots as simple, reliable, and practical as personal computers." This vision is rooted in a profound understanding of technological evolution — the personal computer, which served as the "universal hardware foundation" of the information age, transitioned from a niche hobbyist device to a professional tool, and eventually an integral part of daily life. Similarly, the humanoid robot represents the "personal computer" for the AI era, acting as the physical platform and ecological cornerstone for future intelligent applications.

Launch Equals Shipment: Booster K1 Defines 'Entry-Level as High-End'

A key announcement at the conference was the official launch of Booster Robotics' "entry-level platform for embodied development — Booster K1." Guided by the product philosophy of "affordable and powerful," the platform aims to significantly lower the barrier to entry for embodied intelligence development.

Booster K1 boasts the following core features:

Exceptional Durability: Validated by 30 hours of continuous 500N impact testing and 100 hours of real-machine operation.

Lightweight and Portable: Total weight under 20kg, includes a dedicated carrying case, supporting "out-of-the-box use and easy transport."

Intelligent Control: Supports smartphone app control; receives ongoing updates with free action library upgrades; allows creation of custom actions through simple demonstration.

Broad Scenario Adaptability: Fully compatible with various scenarios including robotic soccer competitions, STEM education, and scientific research experiments.

To precisely meet diverse development needs in basic education, research, demonstrations, and more, the Booster K1 is available in three variants: K1 Geek, K1 Edu, and K1 Pro. All models feature 22 degrees of freedom as standard and support secondary development, truly realizing the "entry-level as high-end" vision. The K1 Geek Edition is priced at USD 5,999, with a limited-time offer starting at USD 4,999 before November 11th making it one of the most accessible humanoid robots in its class.

Beyond Hardware: Booster K1 Ushers in the 'Era of Embodied Agents'

Booster Robotics not only introduced the Booster K1 but also launched Booster Agents, heralding the official dawn of the "Era of Embodied Agents." The Booster K1 serves as the first "universal body" for these Agents. It can host diverse intelligent agent roles such as dance masters, soccer experts, and home tutors, while also empowering users to independently develop and share customized Agent applications. The future application ecosystem for embodied intelligence will thus be shaped by developers worldwide.

Launching the 'Voyage Plan' to Empower the Developer Ecosystem

To reduce development barriers and foster innovation, Booster Robotics officially launched the "Voyage Plan," offering comprehensive technical, resource, and financial support:

Free access to integrated development tools and video tutorials.

Open-source upgrades for the Booster GYM simulation platform and RoboCup core algorithm demos.

Establishment of a seed investment fund for Agent development teams to help bring creative ideas to fruition.

This initiative aims to democratize technology, ensuring every developer—from university research teams to secondary school student makers — has the opportunity to advance machine intelligence.

Commitment to Quality Products and Reliable Service

Addressing common industry challenges such as "inadequate product stability and durability," "excessive marketing and long delivery cycles," "insufficient after-sales support," and "hardware-centric offerings with limited solutions," Booster Robotics adheres to the principle of "dedicated to quality products, committed to reliable service." To back this principle, beyond fielding world-champion robots proven in RoboCup competitions, the company has publicly committed to triple compensation for any undelivered Double 11 full-payment orders by the end of December. It also guarantees a 2-hour initial response for after-sales inquiries and solution provision within 48 hours, and offers comprehensive support including curriculum systems, competition frameworks, software development tools, and performance programs, all aimed at accelerating the adoption and expansion of embodied development applications.

Building a 'Teach-Learn-Practice-Compete-Apply' Cycle; Launching the 'Hundred Cities, Ten Thousand Schools' Plan

Regarding ecosystem development, Booster Robotics presented a systematic, full-chain education and competition solution centered on Booster K1, covering the complete cycle from instruction and experimentation to competition and practical application. Concurrently, the company announced the "Hundred Cities, Ten Thousand Schools" plan, targeting partnerships with over ten thousand educational institutions globally within the next three years to promote the widespread adoption of robotics education and cultivate talent.

To further expand its ecosystem, Booster Robotics entered into strategic collaborations with several partners at the event, including Beijing Robot Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and recognized gold-tier channel agents, collectively advancing the large-scale deployment of robots across diverse scenarios and regions.

Pragmatic Approach Drives Growth; Market Recognition Follows Real Deliveries

Since its establishment in August 2023, Booster Robotics has consistently pursued a "pragmatic" spirit in commercializing its technology. To date, the company has shipped over 700 units globally, serving more than 200 clients across over 20 countries and more than 70 universities and research institutions.

At the 2025 RoboCup in Brazil, Booster Robotics's robots enabled the Tsinghua Hephaestus Team to secure China's first championship in the competition, while also achieving top placements across multiple categories, demonstrating exceptional product performance and technical maturity.

Although the conference has concluded, the ecosystem continues to grow.

Booster Robotics cordially invites global developers to join this intelligent expedition commencing on Programmer's Day, working collaboratively to accelerate the arrival of the "Era of Embodied Agents."

For further information, please visit the official Booster Robotics website: https://www.booster.tech/

Media Contact:

Hannah Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Booster Robotics