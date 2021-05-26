Booster's Proprietary Fleet Analytics Technology Delivers Energy Usage Data For Smarter Fleet Management

Booster Insights provides fleets with data on energy and equipment usage, labor cost savings, and energy spend. Tweet this

According to Insights, on average, each Booster customer saved more than $19,000 in 2020. They also each saved approximately 750 labor hours (time not spent going to and from gas stations), 5,300 vehicle miles traveled, and 4,700 pounds of CO₂ emissions.

"More than ever, the world runs on vehicle fleets. Managing fleets has never been more complex given today's labor shortages, heightened customer expectations, and critical sustainability targets," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Booster Insights provides fleet managers with the data and intelligence necessary to manage energy and energy-related labor costs, so that our clients can make better decisions, keep costs down, and advance their sustainability goals."

By quantifying the emissions impacts of switching to alternatives and renewables, Booster Insights is also equipped to track Booster's customers' transitions to cleaner energy sources. This capability comes at a time when more and more companies are making commitments to reduce their carbon footprints, in part by decarbonizing their fleets, which can be expensive for businesses.

"As more companies make the transition to hybrid and mixed energy fleets, we predict that data management will become even more essential, as well as complex, fragmented and expensive," Mycroft continued. "Insights allows Booster clients to transition their fleets without having to pay for additional analysis, saving them money."

"The data provided by Booster Insights has helped us quantify emissions savings to meet our corporate goals of reducing CO 2 emissions by 2030," said Dale See, president and owner, San Jose Stanley Steemer. "Already Booster's services have reduced our energy costs by $12,000 per year and added back 350 hours of annual productivity. As our energy efficiency goals continue to evolve across markets, we will rely on Booster Insights to bring transparency and ease in reporting and decision making."

Booster, which runs its own fleet of mini mobile refueling trucks, has been using Insights since the tool was developed in 2016. New and existing Booster customers interested in trialing Booster Insights can reach out to the company for consultation.

About Booster

Six years ago, Booster launched its mobile energy technology platform with a mission to power the delivery of everything and everyone. Today, Booster is reinventing the way vehicles get that power through proprietary supply chain logistics and telematics that have transformed energy-as-a-service for fleets and consumers. Booster delivers energy that is better for businesses, communities, and the planet.

Booster has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. Corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

