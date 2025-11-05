Boostie Raises Seed Round To Help Recruiting Teams Build Marketing Machines

The round, which includes Bullhorn Ventures, will build on Boostie's talent marketing momentum

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostie , the automated talent marketing platform built for staffing agencies and corporate talent acquisition teams, today announced it has secured a small, $500,000 seed round to accelerate product development and expand sales and marketing efforts.

Boostie helps recruiting teams drive more quality applicants and faster placements by automating the marketing activities that happen before recruiting begins. This includes everything from candidate rediscovery and automated engagement to e-comm inspired job applications and AI-driven applicant insights.

"This is all about acceleration," said Travis Arnold, co-founder and CEO of Boostie. "Recruiting teams - whether in-house or agency - are sitting on gold in their ATS and websites, but they just don't have the tools to turn them into hires. This round lets us build faster, innovate faster and help our customers hire faster."

With the new funding, Boostie has already expanded its engineering team and plans to accelerate its roadmap across its core product areas - workflows, candidate engagement, candidate conversion, and web analytics - while increasing visibility through sales and marketing initiatives.

The Boostie platform has quickly gained adoption among staffing and corporate TA teams, delivering measurable results across the talent marketing funnel:

Helping companies quantify applicant fraud and ineligibility (avg. 28.7% bots/spam or ineligible)

and ineligibility (avg. 28.7% bots/spam or ineligible) Rediscover existing candidates and past applicants in the ATS (36% avg. new applicants from existing data)

Improved applicant experiences (avg. 63.7seconds to apply; avg. applicant completion of 91.52%)

One-click workflows to create talent pools and re-engage applications

Boostie was founded in 2023 by former Herefish co-founders Travis Arnold and Kevin Jones , along with Chris Dues , all veterans in the staffing & hiring technology space.

Investors in the round include: Bullhorn Ventures, Tim Glennie, Travis Arnold and other strategic investors.

Boostie's vision is to help recruiting teams own their talent funnels end-to-end. Instead of relying on job boards for visibility, Boostie activates the data companies already have - ATS records, career site visitors, and applicant interactions - to attract, engage, and convert qualified candidates through automation and AI.

The platform integrates with existing ATS' and website data to automate job marketing, detect fraudulent applicants, and surface real candidates ready to hire - helping recruiting teams own their talent funnel rather than relying solely on job boards.

For more information about Boostie, visit boostie.com or follow @getBoostie on LinkedIn.

About Boostie

Boostie is an automated talent marketing platform that helps recruiting teams attract, engage, and convert more qualified applicants. The platform connects job data, engagement tools, and application flows to deliver faster placements with less waste. Boostie empowers teams to activate their own data, automate outreach, and eliminate friction in the hiring funnel - from awareness to application.

SOURCE Boostie