Boosting its Aftermarket Portfolio: BorgWarner Highlights New AirWerks® Upgrade Turbocharger at 2019 SEMA Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of delivering top-of-the-line performance aftermarket turbochargers, BorgWarner announces the production of its AirWerks® upgrade turbocharger for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine in Ford F-150 trucks. Designed as a bolt-on solution that requires minimal changes, this application delivers enough power to satisfy the most avid performance enthusiast. The new turbocharger offering will be showcased at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-8, 2019.

BorgWarner’s upgrade turbocharger for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine in Ford F-150 trucks.

"Our extensive experience in designing aftermarket turbochargers that deliver the ultimate performance uniquely positions us to expertly boost Ford F-150 trucks," said Michael Boe, Vice President and General Manager, Global Aftermarket, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. "We are always on the lookout for opportunities to provide enthusiasts with options to take their vehicle performance to the next level. With our new turbocharger offering, we recognized the need for a bolt-on solution that supports more power. By combining power and convenience, our AirWerks upgrade turbocharger for Ford's 3.5-liter engine is truly the optimal solution to gain the results aftermarket customers crave."

BorgWarner's new turbocharger offering includes compressor stages and temperature-resistant materials allowing drivers to enjoy exceptional engine performance while also maintaining responsiveness and efficiency. Customers with Ford F-150 trucks with model years between 2011 and 2016 are eligible for this nearly 85 horsepower boost. There are four part numbers available that span the variations of the F-150 truck, including a left and right turbocharger.

Beyond its power-packed offering for Ford F-150 drivers, BorgWarner will showcase Pro 1 Formula Drift driver Faruk Kugay's race car at the BorgWarner booth, which highlights his electrifying drifting style. As seen on the Netflix show, "Hyperdrive," the vehicle features a powerful BorgWarner Engineered For Racing (EFR®) turbocharger that helps deliver a unique and dramatic staccato sound.

BorgWarner's SEMA Show booth also will include a wide range of the company's EFR and AirWerks Series turbochargers, including its EFR super-cores: the EFR 8474, EFR 9274 and EFR 9280. These applications are designed to maximize air flow in the turbocharger due to their larger compressor inducer wheel diameters. The latest EFR super-cores deliver up to 200 more horsepower than previous products. BorgWarner's most powerful S300 aftermarket super-core to date, the AirWerks S300SX-E 72 millimeter (mm) super-core, will be on display as well. Delivering up to 1,100 horsepower – 100 horsepower more than its previous model – the S300SX-E 72 mm super-core maintains its fast response time and compact size.

More information on BorgWarner's latest aftermarket product portfolio will be included in the company's High-performance Turbochargers Catalog, which be available in booth 25125 during the show. Detailed product information on the EFR and AirWerks lineup and BorgWarner's history and legacy of innovation in the industry will also be included in this volume.

For aftermarket enthusiasts unable to attend SEMA, BorgWarner's products can be explored online. Product information and a list of the company's approved aftermarket distributors are available on borgwarner.com/aftermarket.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

