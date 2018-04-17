Boosting SEO With FlippingBook Online: Getting Your Content Discovered and Ranked Fast and High

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FlippingBook, a company that develops professional software for converting PDFs into interactive online documents, has introduced SEO into FlippingBook Online. The company aims to make FlippingBook documents attract more people and to increase the number of leads. And the documents, which are fully optimized for search engines, have a higher chance of being discovered and driving traffic.

Here are the factors that make FlippingBook documents SEO friendly: HTML5, clear metadata, and an authoritative domain. SEO helps documents to rank high so that they reach a wider audience and are shared, which raises brand awareness.

Marketers can convert their PDFs into HTML5 documents with metadata and markup. The content can be easily found and indexed by search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and others. The ability to open and share documents on any device makes them, even more, SEO friendly.

Search bots look at a website's authority as well as its content and flippingbook.com, which is a popular website with lots of crawler budget. So FlippingBook documents with links to a company's website will help the website to get a higher ranking. What's more, info about the content goes straight into FlippingBook's sitemap, so new documents are indexed fast.

The documents get ranked and discovered, even if the company's website is new or if there's no website at all. FlippingBook documents are a great way of promoting brand queries and raising brand awareness.

FlippingBook documents can significantly improve the search engine reputation management (SERM) of a brand or business. They are indexed fast and ranked high. Documents with a professional look and informative content appear first in search results, thus helping to create a better impression of the brand.

FlippingBook started out in 2004. Since then, it has developed FlippingBook Publisher and FlippingBook Online: a professional software and web-service for turning PDFs into interactive HTML5 documents. Its clients are a vast range of companies from many different industries, including manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, education, and retail. For more information visit https://flippingbook.com.

