Boostlingo Announces Plan to Power Growth with Investment from Mainsail Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo today announced a growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners. Boostlingo is a fast-growing technology provider of language interpretation management software built for Language Service Companies (LSCs), Health Care Providers and other businesses with on demand and in person interpreting needs. The company plans to use the capital from the investment to add executives to the management team, invest in its software products, expand into new international markets and provide additional resources to help their LSC partners scale through their customer success organization.

"This partnership with Mainsail is an important step in our mission to deliver seamless access to language support services," said Bryan Forrester, Co-founder and CEO of Boostlingo. "We believe Boostlingo is well positioned to be a leader in our markets. The company has nearly quadrupled interpretation minutes year-over-year and continues to add resources to keep up with the rapid pace. We believe Mainsail will be an excellent partner as we continue to scale."

Boostlingo provides business management software that is used by LSCs to manage their operations with the goal of increasing quality and lowering costs. The product allows customers to provide over-the-phone and video-remote interpretations to their clients. Boostlingo also offers an on-demand network of professional interpreters that enables customers to meet fluctuations in demand and support more languages than they otherwise could. Boostlingo serves clients in a variety of markets with a focus on Health Care, Legal, Education and Financial Services. Boostlingo recently became the first in-meeting live language interpreting software application to be included in the Zoom App Marketplace.

"We are excited to begin working with Bryan and the team at Boostlingo in this growing market," said David Farsai, Principal at Mainsail Partners. Michael Anderson, Partner at Mainsail Partners, added: "We believe Boostlingo has shown that they can be disruptive by using a modern technology stack, clean and beautiful software, and a very large wraparound network of interpreters to serve their customers. We're excited to help the management team any way that we can."

Boostlingo Announces Executive Hire of Merrie Wallace

In addition to the Mainsail growth equity announcement, Boostlingo announced that Merrie Wallace has been hired to serve as Chief Revenue Officer, leading the national sales, account management and marketing team to support growth of the company's interpretation management and delivery platform and services. Wallace brings an extensive background in software and services organizations at both Fortune 100 and venture-backed levels. Previously, she was Chief Revenue Officer for FairWarning and PerfectServe, and Vice President, General Manager of Quality and Safety at Premier. Prior to that, she served in executive strategy roles for 20 years at McKesson Corporation. "We believe the company found the right leader at the right time in Merrie Wallace. Wallace has a robust history of building teams who have driven and sustained significant bookings and revenue growth, as well as employee and client satisfaction across multiple organizations," said Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo.

About Boostlingo

Boostlingo is a language software and technology company focused on defining and developing the next generation of interpretation technology solutions. We are all about creating technology that connects people across the globe and breaking down communication barriers. We deliver multilingual communication access via interpretation delivery and interpretation management software applications. At Boostlingo, our vision is to provide technologies that provide seamless and ubiquitous access to language support services. Learn more about Boostlingo at https://www.boostlingo.com.

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

