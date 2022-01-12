Boostlingo Becomes First 24/7 On Demand Interpretation App in the Webex App Hub

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo, a leading SaaS interpretation platform, has announced their addition to the Webex App Hub: Boostlingo Interpretation. The Boostlingo Embedded App allows any Webex user to add a professional interpreter to a meeting on-demand without leaving the platform.

Boostlingo's integration with Webex marks the company's latest achievement in interoperability with the most popular video conferencing platforms. The partnership creates new opportunities and offers more flexibility for language service providers, interpreters, and organizations that require language support.

Professional remote interpreters who use the Boostlingo platform can be added to the Webex environment in minutes. Webex users also gain access to Boostlingo's network of certified interpreters with over 250 spoken languages and multiple sign languages.

Bryan Forrester, co-founder and CEO of Boostlingo said, "Webex support has been a highly requested feature from our customers. Now that Boostlingo is in the App Hub, Webex users can add qualified interpreters into their web conference On Demand. This integrated workflow is a game changer for how interpreting services are delivered."

Professional interpreters worldwide can now join Webex meetings upon request. Agencies can use in-house interpreters or leverage the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network of over 10,000 certified remote interpreting professionals.

Webex integration for Boostlingo was released on January 1st and is now available.

About Boostlingo

Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. Boostlingo is focused on defining and developing the next generation of interpretation technology solutions. Our mission is to connect people across the globe and break down communication barriers.

We deliver multilingual communication access via interpretation delivery and interpretation management software applications. At Boostlingo, our vision is to provide technologies enabling seamless and ubiquitous access to language support services.

Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/Webex-embedded-app/

