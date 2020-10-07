Boostlingo Launches American Sign Language (ASL) 24/7 Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From all corners of telehealth care, emergency and public service and legal aid support services and everywhere else that language support is vital, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a growing need for improved access to American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. Video remote interpreting (VRI) solutions have helped improve availability for deaf and hard of hearing individuals that need to connect with professional interpretation services, regardless of their location. This VRI-ASL service has solved many of the geographical challenges that exist today in terms of connecting to qualified ASL support, but it has not always been readily available after-hours and overnight. That's why Boostlingo is very proud to announce a new level of global access and support to ASL 24/7 services.

On October 7th, 2020 the Boostlingo interpreting platform will begin offering on-demand support for ASL video remote interpreting to include calls that occur outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST (US). By extending 24-hour 7 days a week access to ASL interpreters via our video remote interpreting platform, Boostlingo will widen the coverage for connectivity for all deaf and hard of hearing individuals to:

Receive appropriate care during a medical emergency at any time, through the use of our HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform.

Make emergency calls, communicate with police during investigations, or access an attorney.

Communicate with customer service representatives in industries that have extended business hours, such as hospitality and tourism.

Boostlingo Co-Founder Dieter Runge had this to say; "There is no doubt that on-demand VRI technology has recently gained much wider recognition and acceptance during the coronavirus pandemic. It is proving its potential as a legitimate frontline communications medium. As much as it has been really exciting and validating for us to be part of the vanguard contributing to the growth and continued innovation for such a vital service". He continues "A very big challenge, even well before the COVID19 crisis hit, was in building out the capacity to provide a consistent, high availability ASL language access solution that could be utilized at any hour via the Boostlingo platform. It took us a little time to get to here, but we had a really great team working on all the moving parts to make sure it happened!"

The Boostlingo platform is also fully HIPAA compliant and provides the highest level of privacy and security features that ASL users need when it comes to sharing sensitive information. Neither individuals nor organizations using this system will have to worry or concede on security or privacy measures in order to communicate remotely no matter what time of day it is.

For more information about pricing and how ASL 24/7 works, contact Boostlingo today.

About Boostlingo: Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in San Francisco, California. Boostlingo is focused on defining the next generation of interpretation technology solutions. Boostlingo software is device agnostic, infinitely scalable and compliant across all common regulatory and security requirements. By providing access to interpretation delivery and management applications including On-Demand VRI, OPI, and On-Site scheduling services, Boostlingo intends to advance global access and support from the interpreter services community. Learn more about Boostlingo at www.boostlingo.com

