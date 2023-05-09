Boostlingo Named on Best Workplaces List by Inc. Magazine

Boostlingo named among best workplaces of 2023 by Inc. Magazine's annual list

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

"At Boostlingo, our benefits score was well above other companies of our size," said VP of People Nina Siglin. "This can be attributed to our benefits overhaul last year, where we included things like summer Fridays, a revamp of our medical, dental, and vision offerings, and our hybrid, flexible work schedule."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are so humbled to have been named among best workplaces. We try every day to make Boostlingo a great place to work and build a culture where we care about our employees and allow them to thrive," says Co-Founder and CEO of Boostlingo, Bryan Forrester. "To be recognized for our dedication to building out a great company culture, as well as to see how far we've come since we created the company, is a testament to the hard work of our entire team. We couldn't be more thankful and look forward to seeing what 2023 holds for us."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Boostlingo

Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo we are reimagining interpretation through innovative technology that enables language access and improves global communication.

The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting as well as interpreter management and scheduling tools for language service providers. In 2022, Boostlingo acquired VoiceBoxer, a remote simultaneous interpretation and video con­ferencing platform based in Copenhagen, and Interpreter Intelligence, an interpreter management and scheduling platform based out of San Francisco.

Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

