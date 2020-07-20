Boostlingo Version 4.1 Launches New Advanced Features, Including Zoom Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for a versatile video interpreting platform that meets the changing needs of industries such as healthcare, legal, corporate and education has never been higher. Boostlingo is proud to launch our most innovative release on July 24th. Boostlingo Version 4.1 will introduce features such as Zoom integration for over-the-phone interpretation, four-way video conferencing, and more.

Below is a brief overview of what users can expect from Boostlingo Version 4.1, in addition to our existing features:

Zoom Integration for Audio Interpretation

Now users can directly invite an interpreter into a Zoom meeting. Boostlingo's routing engine will automatically dial the appropriate person into a session within seconds. This feature also let's users:

Invite multiple interpreters to the same meeting. Useful for long meetings where interpreters will take turns or where a "bridge" language is used to get from one language to another through a third.

Interpreters join immediately once available, no hold music.

Access to the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network.

Save email contacts to company directories so interpreters can be added by anyone in their organization.

Four-way Video Conferencing with BoostlinkTM

Invite ANY user by email or SMS text messaging. Specialists, additional staff or family members can be added remotely.

No installation required and additional participants never need to log in

Participants can join by Video, Audio, or over the phone

Requestors and Interpreters have full room control, can remove or mute users at anytime

Stay private: A knock to join filter allows Requestors or Interpreters to decide who enters the room

In version 4.1, as always, the Boostlingo Development team has made stability and performance improvements throughout the system!

"The Boostlingo Dev team continues to innovate at an incredible speed," said CEO Bryan Forrester. "With our new Zoom email integration, Boostlingo makes it easier than ever for businesses to connect with an interpreter in their web conferences within seconds. BoostLinkTM allows our clients to make three and four-party video interpreting calls with ease. With the current global pandemic shifting interpreting services from in-person to remote, these new features are critical to helping our customers access interpreters and grow their business."

Boostlingo Version 4.1 will be available for all Boostlingo users on July 24, 2020. For more information, contact Boostlingo today.

About Boostlingo: Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in San Francisco, California. Boostlingo is focused on defining the next generation of interpretation technology solutions. Boostlingo software is device agnostic, infinitely scalable and compliant across all common regulatory and security requirements. By providing access to interpretation delivery and management applications including On-Demand VRI, OPI, and On-Site scheduling services, Boostlingo intends to advance global access and support from the interpreter services community. Learn more about Boostlingo at www.boostlingo.com.

