boostr Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Bill Coppens

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- boostr, the only omnichannel CRM & Order Management platform designed for media & advertising companies, announced today that Bill Coppens has joined the company as the Chief Technology Officer. Effective immediately, Coppens will be responsible for boostr's technology, platform and engineering teams.

Chief Technical Officer, boostr

An enterprise software veteran, Bill brings a wealth of experience in cloud computing, CRM and industry solutions. He has deep expertise spanning the full stack, including developing the internals of the postgres database and many other enterprise platforms such as Siebel Systems where he was the architect for performance and Vlocity where he was Chief Architect, known as "The" Architect.

"We're thrilled to have Bill join our executive team. He's not only an amazingly talented technical leader, he has deep functional expertise in designing CRM and Order Management platforms and helping customers solve complex, large scale problems," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO & Founder at boostr. "Bill's addition to the team is a testament to the recent growth at boostr and his caliber at this early stage will be an enormous benefit to the entire advertising industry as he works to solve our industry's most challenging problems."

Bill will focus on scaling up the boostr platform to maintain the high level of trust, performance and quality as boostr rapidly expands across the industry. His deep expertise in telco order management systems is immediately applicable to building out new product features that will solve today's multi-channel, multi-product fragmentation problems for publishers and ad-tech companies.

"I am very excited to join a company with the high-growth potential of boostr. The team is hyper-forward thinking and boostr is transforming the advertising media industry. Changing the landscape of an industry is something that drives me and I look forward to innovating and building marketplace leadership with boostr," said Bill Coppens, Chief Technical Officer.

About boostr, inc.

Silicon Valley & New York-based boostr is the only omnichannel CRM & Order Management solution built specifically for media & ad sales tams by ad sales experts. Frustrated by expensive, generic CRM tools, boostr's founders are on a mission to solve the most important problems for media companies. boostr's customers save time, improve forecast accuracy and close more business.

Please direct inquiries to success@boostr.com

Related Images

bill-coppens.jpg

Bill Coppens

Chief Technical Officer, boostr

Related Links

https://www.boostr.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/boostr-inc

SOURCE boostr, inc