boostr Announces the End of Siloed Ad Sales and Operations with the General Release of its Omni-channel Order Management System (OMS)

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- boostr, the first of its kind, next-generation CRM platform designed specifically for media & advertising companies, announced today that its omni-channel order management system (OMS) is officially out of beta and generally available, enabling media companies to improve their revenue management.

boostr's OMS solves challenges with order management across insertion order (IO) and programmatic sales, enabling margin protection, simplified media planning, efficiencies trafficking orders and month end close. The boostr OMS also allows for single IO across multiple ad tech systems and trafficking automation with integrations to leading ad tech platforms, including: Google Ad Manager, Rubicon, SpotX, AdX and Netsuite.

"We'd been searching for a holistic system that would serve the needs of Sales, Revenue Operations and Finance. We were thrilled to finally find that solution in boostr's CRM+OMS platform." - John Price, VP Revenue Operations, Complex Media

boostr is the only end-to-end platform covering pre and post sales with a complete, omnichannel CRM and OMS. With boostr's revolutionary platform media companies can achieve higher profitability by creating sales efficiency, improving forecast accuracy and growing revenue.

"Publishers have suffered long enough dealing with too much complexity across direct and indirect channels. Over 75% of publishers are running at average or below average efficiency and their teams spend 40% less time selling than their peers in other industries. Their operations and siloed systems haven't been able to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the advertising industry until now," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO of boostr. "Finally, ad sales and operations teams can manage the pitch to pay process end-to-end in one platform and see real time how the business is performing across all channels. The days of managing silo'd systems, dealing with integration headaches and inconsistent data across CRM and OMS are over!"

O'Leary continued, "We couldn't be more excited by the market reception for our groundbreaking solution, partnering with industry leaders who've chosen boostr, such as Complex Media, Electronic Arts, Draft Kings, Trusted Media Brands, Gear Patrol and Clique Media."

Founded in 2015, boostr's mission is to help media companies thrive by saving time, improving forecast accuracy and growing revenue. For more information on boostr's OMS or to sign up for a demonstration, please go to https://boostr.com/demo.

Silicon Valley & New York-based boostr is the only CRM and Order Management solution built specifically for Media & Ad Sales Teams by Ad Sales Experts. Frustrated by expensive, generic CRM tools, boostr's founders are on a mission to solve the most important problems for media companies. boostr's customers save time, improve forecast accuracy and close more business.

