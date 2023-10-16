Boost's Innovative Beyond Card Launch Highlights the Immense Potential of Asia Pacific's Booming Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent announcement by Boost and CelcomDigi, their new Beyond Card emerges as a game-changing innovation in the Malaysian fintech landscape, marking the first two-in-one international card in the country. Facilitating dual-access, this revolutionary card allows customers to seamlessly leverage their Boost wallet balances and employ a pre-approved credit line, gaining acceptance across Mastercard's expansive network of over 100 million merchants globally. Such strategic forays in the fintech world underscore the findings and projections detailed in the timely research report, "Asia Pacific Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities 2023" added to the ResearchandMarkets.com portfolio.

Growing at a robust CAGR of 8.9% from 2018-2022, the prepaid card market in the Asia Pacific region has consistently demonstrated promise. This upward trajectory is projected to persist with an anticipated CAGR of 10.5% between 2023 and 2027, culminating in an impressive market worth of US$1,001.14 billion by 2027. The burgeoning numbers and the burgeoning innovations, such as Boost's Beyond Card, further cement the region's status as a hotspot for prepaid and digital wallet opportunities.

Designed meticulously for business entrepreneurs and managers who aim to tap into this goldmine of opportunities, the report serves as a magnifying lens into the prepaid card and digital wallet ecosystem. With its data-centric analysis, it unravels invaluable insights on prepaid payment instruments, spanning prepaid cards and digital wallets, traversing both retail and corporate consumer sectors.

Key features of the report include:

A holistic overview of market size, structure, trends, consumer preferences, and the competitive landscape in the Asia Pacific prepaid card and digital wallet realm.

prepaid card and digital wallet realm. Deep dives into digital wallet segments, dissecting value, volume, and average transaction values across pivotal spend categories, encompassing retail, travel, gaming, dining, and more.

Insights into open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, with exhaustive forecasts to gauge potentials across 13 market segments.

In-depth analysis of consumer behaviours, attitudes, and retail spends across diverse categories, enriched with proprietary survey data.

Furthermore, this bundled offering is an expansive compilation, integrating the regional outlook with nuanced country-specific reports. These encompass pivotal markets such as Australia, China, India, Malaysia, where the new Beyond Card has already made waves, and many more.

Given the digital revolution, the adoption of such prepaid and digital wallet solutions across the Asia Pacific is poised for exponential growth. Business entrepreneurs and managers, poised at the helm of decision-making, will find this report indispensable, furnishing them with actionable intelligence and a competitive edge in harnessing the abundant opportunities in this dynamic market.

The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook" stands as an authoritative resource in navigating the thriving prepaid card and digital wallet landscape, more crucial now than ever in the wake of innovative launches like the Beyond Card.

For further details or to purchase the report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf9yyr

