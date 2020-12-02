BoostUp achieves completion of SOC 2 Type II Certification
Dec 02, 2020, 10:00 ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp, a sales and revenue intelligence software leader, announced today they successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. BoostUp partnered with Vanta to achieve this milestone. The SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent auditing firm Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP. The completion of this audit validates that BoostUp security practices meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Principles and Criteria for System and Organizational Control. The SOC 2 Type II report demonstrates BoostUp's ability to implement and execute strict and critical security policies that protect their customers' data.
"At BoostUp, security is foundational, a fundamental part of our platform, and is essential to our business. Since we are a revenue intelligence platform, we analyze and process sensitive revenue, call, and activity for our customers. Our customers trust us with their sensitive data. We shoulder the responsibility to ensure the security, confidentiality, and integrity of their data," said Amit Sasturkar, CTO and Co-Founder at BoostUp. "It is not a responsibility that we take lightly. We have always prided ourselves on having the strongest security safeguards in place and on being extremely responsive to any special security requirements our customers might have."
"BoostUp provides enterprise-grade security that customers trust," said Lee Rayl, BoostUp customer and Security Program Manager at Degreed. "In the many security reviews I have done in my career, BoostUp was the fastest, most transparent, no BS security review I have ever gone through. The team genuinely understands the importance of security. The whole process was seamless, the team was attentive and responsive, and we completed the entire security review in 2 business days - a record for sure!"
About BoostUp
BoostUp's revenue intelligence platform standardizes the forecasting process, makes it predictive and more accurate while giving the entire revenue team hours back each week. We give you confidence in your forecast projections by providing AI-driven guidance based on historical and current sales patterns, real-time forecast and pipeline change histories, deal-level risk intelligence, and alerts based on early warning indicators. The secret is actionable insights and predictions extracted from contact and conversation data, typically not found in the CRM. BoostUp provides revenue teams with a flexible, unified platform that boosts revenue and sales performance and is trusted by Branch, Iterable, Toluna, Udemy, Degreed, and many more. Visit BoostUp.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.
