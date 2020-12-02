BoostUp achieves completion of SOC 2 Type II Certification

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp, a sales and revenue intelligence software leader, announced today they successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. BoostUp partnered with Vanta to achieve this milestone. The SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent auditing firm Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP . The completion of this audit validates that BoostUp security practices meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Principles and Criteria for System and Organizational Control. The SOC 2 Type II report demonstrates BoostUp's ability to implement and execute strict and critical security policies that protect their customers' data.

"At BoostUp, security is foundational, a fundamental part of our platform, and is essential to our business. Since we are a revenue intelligence platform, we analyze and process sensitive revenue, call, and activity for our customers. Our customers trust us with their sensitive data. We shoulder the responsibility to ensure the security, confidentiality, and integrity of their data," said Amit Sasturkar, CTO and Co-Founder at BoostUp. "It is not a responsibility that we take lightly. We have always prided ourselves on having the strongest security safeguards in place and on being extremely responsive to any special security requirements our customers might have."