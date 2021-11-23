BoostUp Leads in Pace of Innovation -- Outpaces the Competition in Sales Forecasting.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai, the most customizable Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform was recently recognized in The Forrester® Now Tech RO&I Report and 2021 Gartner® Market Guide, while consistently being recognized by G2 as a high performer in Revenue Operations as well as a momentum leader .

Innovation is core to BoostUp's success and significant new product updates have been released to support the needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. "Every organization has unique sales processes and forecast needs," says Sharad Verma, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Today's teams require a platform that gives them the control and level of self-configuration needed to adjust quickly as their business evolves. BoostUp prides itself on being the most comprehensive RO&I vendor and on our pace of innovation."