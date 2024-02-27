BoostUp Names Justin Shriber as New CEO

Leader in AI-Powered Revenue Operations and Intelligence Brings On Sales Tech Veteran to Spearhead Next Phase of Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp, the leader in AI-powered Revenue Operations and Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Justin Shriber as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Shriber will guide BoostUp's strategic direction, drive product innovation, and expand market reach.

Shriber joins BoostUp with nearly three decades of experience in the technology industry, where he has held leadership positions at several top companies, including Siebel Systems, LinkedIn, and Oracle. His depth of experience in CRM and across the sales technology stack, combined with a track record of driving innovation and growth, make him an ideal leader to spearhead BoostUp's next phase of expansion. Most recently, Shriber served as CMO of Ontra, a leading AI-enabled platform transforming the legal technology sector, and played a crucial role in establishing the company as a category leader.

"As one of the first product leaders in the CRM space, Justin helped shape the technology that has become table stakes for most businesses today. His industry experience, proven track record of go-to-market success at some of the world's most successful tech companies, and strategic vision make him the perfect fit to lead BoostUp into its next phase of growth," said Joydeep Bhattacharyya, general partner at Canaan and investor in BoostUp. "We feel fortunate to have Justin at the helm of BoostUp and look forward to incredible success in the coming years."

Shriber's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and momentum for BoostUp. As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of optimizing revenue processes to drive visibility, accountability, and results, Boostup addresses their needs with a new generation of AI-enabled solutions. BoostUp has helped customers, including Teradata, Cloudflare, Sisense, Udemy, and Workato, deliver consistent, predictable growth by improving sales forecast accuracy and increasing sales productivity.

"Over the past three decades, I've seen CRM revolutionize the sales function. But we're still in the early innings. AI will have a greater impact on the industry than the internet, cloud, and mobile computing combined, and I'm thrilled to join BoostUp at such a pivotal moment," said Justin Shriber, CEO of BoostUp. "BoostUp came of age during the AI era and has delivered innovation at a pace that older platforms can't approach. I'm confident that Boostup will be one of the companies that define the next generation of sales tech innovation."

