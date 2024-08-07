BoostUp.ai Unveils Industry-First Multi-Dimensional Forecasting for New Generation Revenue Models

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai, a leader in revenue operations and intelligence, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Multi-Dimensional Forecasting (MDF) capability, a first in the industry for new-generation revenue models such as consumption-based, product-led growth or renewals and expansions. This innovative feature enhances the ability of Chief Revenue Officers (CROs) and Revenue Operations (RevOps) leaders to generate a potentially more precise forecasts and streamline operations in complex revenue environments.

Traditional forecasting tools have struggled to keep pace with modern business needs, particularly when dealing with diverse revenue streams beyond standard sales-led opportunities. Unlike first-generation forecasting tools which rely on manual inputs and CRM data, BoostUp interfaces with all core revenue technologies including customer success, product usage, and resource monitoring systems. Additionally, it allows revenue teams to pivot the forecast based on the sales team, accounts or product SKUs. And most importantly, BoostUp capitalizes on its AI-first platform to deliver "machine forecasts" that outperform conventional forecasts by up to 25%.

MongoDB's global sales organization relies on BoostUp's MDF in forecasting its consumption-based revenue stream. Meghan Gill, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at MongoDB, shares, "Our forecasting process is complex. We need to blend actual usage data with future consumption projections submitted by over a thousand sellers globally. BoostUp is the only solution we explored that delivers the flexibility and performance we need to more quickly roll up our forecast. It's a critical component of our RevOps infrastructure."

Justin Shriber, BoostUp CEO adds, "Over the past decade, companies have continued to innovate the way they monetize products and services. Unfortunately, older technologies haven't kept pace with these advancements. BoostUp's Multi-Dimensional Forecasting gives companies the flexibility and agility they need to manage new revenue streams."

In addition to providing unparalleled accuracy and flexibility, BoostUp MDF delivers the fastest time to value in the industry. BoostUp cuts deployment time to as little as three days by automatically inheriting configuration properties from other revenue systems and by offering self-serve configuration tools that streamline ongoing changes.

This is made possible by BoostUp's flexible data architecture, which is built on MongoDB's database. "Being able to customize and deploy Multi-Dimensional Forecasting to our customers requires precise modeling of their underlying schema and data objects", says Amit Sasturkar, BoostUp's CTO. "MongoDB is our primary database, and the flexibility and performance it affords us allows us to handle all revenue models, and all varieties of customers, with relative ease."

For more information about BoostUp's Multi-Dimensional Forecasting, visit www.boostup.ai/multi-dimensional-forecasting/.

BoostUp's AI-powered Revenue Command Center equips sales organizations with the forecasting, sales coaching and deal inspection tools they need to deliver predictable and consistent growth. Companies such as Cloudflare, Teradata, and Udemy rely on BoostUp to increase sales productivity and accurately project revenue.

