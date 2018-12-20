Boot Barn Acquires Naming Rights To Colorado Springs Music Venue

Boot Barn is a leading western and work wear sponsor of country music through its partnerships with Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley and is proud to sponsor this exciting new venue through this naming rights agreement. Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers will seat between 400 and 1,200 concert-goers depending on the configuration for each show and will deliver an unparalleled, VIP experience offering country music fans the opportunity to witness their favorite artists in a way no other venue can provide. The venue will open in January 2019 with its Grand Opening planned for March 8th and 9th, with pre-sale tickets expected to go on-sale in January 2, 2019.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Boot Barn and everything their company represents," said Brock Matthews, President at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. "As we open our doors to a one of a kind concert venue, we are honored to be partnered with the best of the best. When you think of country, you think of Boot Barn. Boot Barn Hall will offer an unparalleled country music and Southern rock experience. We are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people from all across the country to Boot Barn Hall this Spring."

"This sponsorship reflects our continuing commitment to country music and the western lifestyle," said Mike Love, SVP of Stores at Boot Barn. "We're excited to partner with Bourbon Brothers to bring a VIP experience to country music fans."

For additional details on Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, please visit https://www.bootbarnhall.com/

About Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers:

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers is Colorado Springs' premier intimate mid-size live music venue and event center, complimented by food and beverage service from Colorado Springs' renowned Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern. With an anticipated opening in January 2019, Springs residents can look forward to A-List acts and Nashville's most talented songwriters without leaving city limits. Sitting on a $15 million campus with Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, the 15,000 sq. ft. venue will feature international, national, regional and local musicians; conventions; private events; special events; touring trade shows; and a farmer's market, called Farmers and Crafters, housing up to 96 vendor booths. Boot Barn Hall will also feature a 7,000 sq. ft. patio with five fire-places, multiple HD TV screens, a 100-foot indoor/outdoor bar, and a wood-fired pizza oven.

About Boot Barn:

Boot Barn is the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates 232 stores in 31 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation's leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Contact: Brock Matthews, 719-219-0775, brock@bourbonbrothersent.com

SOURCE Bourbon Brothers Presents, LLC

