Boot Barn announces nationwide Launch of Miranda Lambert's Idyllwind Collection

"Miranda Lambert's creativity and authenticity have fueled the assortment for Idyllwind. Her involvement and passion for this brand are evident in every item created. I am extremely pleased and grateful for the partnership that has been created with Miranda and her team. Our customers have been enthusiastic with the initial Idyllwind trunk shows we launched during the holiday and starting today they will now have access to the full Idyllwind collection across the country," said Jim Conroy, CEO.

"Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a badass. A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties," said Miranda Lambert. "I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together."

About Boot Barn:



Boot Barn is the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates 233 stores in 31 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation's leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Contact:



Jim Watkins



Vice President of Investor Relations



949.453.4428

SOURCE Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bootbarn.com

