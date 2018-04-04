Boot Camp for GSA Schedules with Centre Law and Consulting - Enroll Now and Bring a Friend for Free

GSA Schedules are a beneficial tool for organizations that want to do business with the Federal Government. Additionally, it is one of the most widely used government contract vehicles. Selling your products and services to Federal Agencies means you must follow strict guidelines to keep compliant with federal regulations and acts such as the Price Reductions Clause, Trade Agreements Act and the Service Contract Labor Standards.

Developed by Centre Law and Consulting, Boot Camp for GSA Schedules isn't just about getting a GSA contract – this course hones in on obtaining a schedule, maintaining compliance, and ultimately driving your government sales. Centre's GSA gurus will help you keep up with the changes that affect your contract administration and compliance efforts. You'll learn the key components to making your GSA Schedule a worthwhile investment for your company, and GSA Schedule expert, Maureen Jamieson, will give you a sneak peek at the changes affecting the Schedule program, including:

Transactional Data Reporting (TDR)

Formatted Product Tool (FPT)

IT 70 Health SIN, Cloud SIN, Cybersecurity SIN

Adding Order-Level Materials (Other Direct Costs) to Schedule orders

IT 70 initiatives such as FASt Lane

Reopening of Schedule 75

This course is designed to help you gain the necessary skills to understand and negotiate your own GSA Schedule and/or make modifications to an existing schedule. Our instructors explain why Schedules are the preferred contract vehicle for Federal Government Agencies, and provide a comprehensive overview of the issues faced in the ever-changing Schedules market.

Centre Law & Consulting, LLC is a boutique law firm specializing in the unique needs of federal contractors through integrated legal, training, and consulting services for both government and industry clients. Founded in 2002, Centre is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Tysons, VA.

