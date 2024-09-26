Booth Application Opens in HOTEL & SHOP PLUS Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady progress, steady improvement – China's macroeconomic GDP growth rate has increased from 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 to 5.2% in the fourth quarter and 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024. According to predictions, the economic growth rate is expected to be 4.9% in 2025. In this year's government work report, it is proposed to cultivate and expand new consumption, actively cultivate new consumption growth points such as entertainment tourism, smart travel, fashion trends, etc. This trend will help many global investment growth and new market consumption. It is expected that China will attract more fixed assets investment and industrial innovation from the second half of 2024 to 2025.

The Cultural Tourism Hotel Industry and New Commercial Projects are Steadily Growing

The five driving forces of policy guidance, economic support, social empowerment, technological empowerment, and traffic empowerment are driving the rapid development of the cultural and tourism industry. According to the report, during the May Day holiday, the total number of domestic tourism trips in China was 295 million, an increase of 28.2% year on year; Outbound tourists reached 1.897 million, with Europe and Southeast Asia being popular destinations. Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing and other cities in China are among the top in terms of strong tourism reception capabilities and rich cultural and tourism consumption scenarios.

The acceleration of cultural tourism consumption is driving China's hotel industry into a stage of high-quality development. According to the 2024 China Hotel Industry Development Report, there are currently approximately 610,000 accommodation facilities in China, including approximately 320,000 hotel facilities; The total number of hotel rooms is about 16.5 million, and the hotel chain rate has increased from 38.75% last year to 40.95%, with mid-range and luxury hotel chain rates both exceeding 55%; Cultural tourism is booming, and shopping centers are facing new development opportunities. Commercial complexes with large volume, rich formats, strong main stores, luxury goods formats, and distinctive formats are showing obvious advantages, and are expected to maintain sales growth in recent years. At the same time, the rental market for office buildings in the core areas of first tier cities and some second-tier cities where high-tech industries are concentrated will continue to show an active supply and demand trend in the future.

The 2025 Hotel & Shop Plus is expected to have over 2000 exhibitors, 130000+professional buyers, an exhibition area of 210,000 square meters, and over a hundred events held simultaneously. The exhibits cover multiple fields such as building materials, engineering design, smart hotels, hotel supplies, clean operation and maintenance, commercial retail, smart office, landscape architecture, etc., showcasing high-end, environmentally friendly, and new materials and products, creative designs, advanced intelligent management systems and equipment. At the same time, the "Insight and Practice" series of activities will be held, inviting elites from hotels, design, commerce, cleaning, and other fields to jointly empower the construction of hotels and commercial spaces.

The 2025 exhibition will bring many innovations. We have summarized 7 highlights of the 2025 exhibition.

Starting Journey with Thirty Years of Accumulation

After more than 30 years of industry accumulation, the Hotel & Shop Plus exhibition has greatly improved its influence both domestically and internationally, as well as its scale, product categories, and quality. In terms of inviting buyers and providing commercial services, it has become increasingly international and professional, and has become a well-known brand exhibition in the hotel and commercial space industry at home and abroad.

Exhibition Lineup Upgrade

Faced with the opportunity of industrial growth, the large-scale hotel and commercial space industry exhibition – Hotel & Shop Plus – will be held grandly in Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 31 to April 3, 2025. This will be a top-level professional trade docking event. Expand and enhance the original "Hotel + Shop" dual core ecosystem, expand the "Office & Public" space areas, and upgrade to the "H-S-O-P" overall pattern.

The event will integrate years of accumulated professional buyer resources in the field of hotels and commercial spaces. In addition to designers, architects, real estate developers, hotel management companies, property management companies, etc., the show will further explore high-quality visitors and buyers in the fields of commercial real estate, public spaces, and outdoor spaces, and send personalized invitations, allowing exhibitors and buyers to have one-on-one contract negotiations, directly understanding the needs, strategies, and procurement trends of buyers.

Various Products Displayed

Accurate and efficient business matchmaking, high-quality professional procurement and communication experience, and comprehensive improvement in the quality of exhibitors and exhibition categories will be achieved. The integration of new categories such as outdoor engineering design, hotel retail, public spaces, office spaces, and sanitation will further promote the transformation and upgrading of the exhibition lineup.

Various novel building materials are emerging, and E1-3 Pavilion takes high-quality building materials as the entry point to help brands break through engineering channels. It invites hotel owners, engineers, designers, and others to exchange and cooperate, showcasing excellent characteristics such as lightweight, high strength, insulation, energy conservation, soil conservation, and decoration, and creating future quality for hotel, outdoor campsite, and commercial space design.

Empowered by Distinctive Exhibition Areas

The exhibition will take innovation as a trend leading direction, driving the application of new ecology in real scenes. By setting up characteristic exhibition areas, a group of high-quality brands such as hotels, design, technology, and cleaning have been gathered, providing investors, developers, and homeowners with a new perspective on the industry.

Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Exhibition Zone

Gathering well-known domestic and foreign hotel brands, B & B brands, design companies and Building System Integrator, as well as hotel and commercial space enterprises to showcase real-life model rooms on site, leading the investment and development trend of hotels and commercial spaces.

Thousands of Industrial Elites Exchanging Ideas

2025 will be a new starting point, and the exhibition will gather popular architects, designers, hotel managers, business experts, cleaning experts, and other professionals from frontline industries at home and abroad to share industry insights. At that time, industry elites from all over the country will gather together.

Multi-channel Marketing

The exhibition has self-operated new media accounts such as WeChat, TikTok, WeChat Channel and Weibo, and cooperates with the KOL for precise delivery. There are 79.8 million topics related to the whole network, online and offline omni channel publicity, deep links to the global hotel and business space ecosystem, and provides an efficient one-stop service platform for purchasing materials and business communication for industry professionals.

The exhibition continuously expands professional terminal buyer resources every year, inviting well-known hotel management companies, design companies, real estate developers, catering owners and other professional buyers in the industry to participate. Both buyers and sellers can face procurement needs directly and conduct commercial procurement more efficiently and quickly.

Online Exhibition Never Ends

HPGLE (www.hpgle.com) is one of the six hotel and commercial space procurement mini programs under Bohua Selection. Leveraging the exhibition resources of Hotel & Shop Plus, it is a professional procurement service platform for hotels and commercial spaces, with services such as ordering, business matching, online cloud exhibition, and brand live-streaming. Outside of the exhibition, HPGLE.COM provides industry buyers with convenient and efficient procurement services 365 days a year.

