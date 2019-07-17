BoothNV Reveals the #1 Trade Show Idea that Will Increase Market Exposure by 207%

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big brands are realizing the impact and popularity photo booths have at trade shows. Photo booths are becoming an integral part of the digital marketing platform for both large and small cap businesses.

The selfie craze is here to stay. It's time for businesses to embrace and capitalize on this golden opportunity.

According to BoothNV Photo Booth Rental, Las Vegas's largest photo booth rental company, the industry is here to stay, and continues to enjoy double digit growth year after year.

Las Vegas hosts over 20,000 corporate events and trade shows every year. BoothNV's managing director, Kris Hartmann, says 17% of their current clientele are large, corporate clients, renting their photo booths for 3-5 days at a time. Businesses want to give trade show patrons something different than the generally boring pamphlet and tote bag.

"Our corporate clients are beginning to discover that BoothNV's trade show photo booths provide a great value to attendees, and help increase social media exposure."

- Kris Hartmann

It's time to stand out, and get noticed.

BoothNV's Kris Hartmann goes on to say, "Building brand awareness is one of the leading accolades for pulling off a productive and worthwhile trade show. Our client's logos are in the limelight of every photo posted from their trade show. For every image posted to a social media account, our client's brand exposure can increase exponentially. There are typically hundreds, if not thousands of conceivable views for each photo that gets posted to Instagram or Facebook.

If just 1,000 attendees post to their social media pages, statistics tell us there will be over 100,000 pairs of eyes seeing our client's logo."

Custom Branding a Photo Booth with BoothNV

BoothNV Photo Booth Rental in Las Vegas offers the only brandable, and entirely customizable photo booth kiosk. Modern, brandable, and powerful, BoothNV's photo booth allows businesses to create remarkably stunning and fully customized experiences. Specializing in corporate activations, BoothNV helps their clients drive consumer engagement along with elevating brand exposure.

BoothNV's photo booths allow them to activate large, custom events that require branding touchpoints throughout the show floor. All elements of the booth can be customized, from the vinyl wrap, software interface, backdrops, props and other accessories.

Commitment to customer care continues to make BoothNV Las Vegas' premier photo booth rental company. For further details regarding BoothNV's newly designed booth or existing product line and services, please get in touch using the contact information below.

