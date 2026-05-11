Booths Filling Fast: Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam 2026 Targets ASEAN's Manufacturing Boom

HANOI, Vietnam, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains accelerate their shift toward Southeast Asia, Vietnam is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing hubs. In early 2026, the country recorded a 22.2% year-on-year increase in total trade, fueled by strong growth in electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and high-performance materials exports.

With multinational leaders such as Samsung and Foxconn expanding operations, Vietnam is becoming a strategic destination for industrial technology providers seeking sustainable growth.

Against this backdrop, Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam 2026 (ITWA 2026 @ Vietnam) will be held from August 5–7, 2026 at the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Hanoi. The event offers international exhibitors a high-impact platform to access Vietnam's rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem and the broader ASEAN market.

Scalable Platform Backed by Strong Market Demand

The exhibition will span 10,000 sqm, featuring 500+ brands and exhibitors, and is expected to attract over 10,000 professional visitors. This curated scale ensures a high-quality, business-focused environment, enabling exhibitors to engage directly with decision-makers and accelerate deal conversion.

Strong Endorsement from Vietnam's Key Industry Associations

To ensure buyer quality and relevance, the ITWA 2026 @ Vietnam team has visited and established close collaboration with leading industry associations, including:

Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industries (VAMI)

Vietnam Automation Association (VAA)

Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI)

Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA)

These associations will mobilize their member networks to attend as professional buyer delegations, significantly enhancing opportunities for exhibitors to connect with qualified procurement leaders and technical decision-makers across Vietnam's manufacturing sector.

A Strategic Gateway to Vietnam and ASEAN Markets

Positioned as a leading industrial technology exhibition in Vietnam, ITWA 2026 @ Vietnam is designed to network its exhibitors with OEM factories and industrial buyers

Build distribution channels across Southeast Asia

Strengthen brand presence in high-growth markets

Generate high-quality leads and on-site business opportunities

With Vietnam projected to maintain strong industrial growth through 2026, the exhibition provides a timely opportunity to localize operations, expand partnerships, and secure first-mover advantages.

Covering Nine High-Growth Industrial Sectors

The exhibition will showcase advanced technologies across nine key sectors aligned with Vietnam's industrial upgrading needs:

Electronics Manufacturing & Automation

SMT (Surface Mount Technology)

Functional Films, Tapes & Adhesives

High-Performance Materials

Machine Vision & Robotics

Electronic Components

Laser Equipment

Die-cutting Processing

Fluorosilicone & Chemical Materials

This comprehensive coverage ensures exhibitors can efficiently reach engineers, R&D teams, and procurement professionals from both local and multinational enterprises.

Confirmed Exhibitors Reflect Strong Market Confidence

Leading companies including FUJI, Rehm, Dou Yee, WKK, TLT, GKG, JT, and GSI will showcase advanced SMT solutions across the full production process.

In the materials segment, Youyi Group, Shuangxing New Materials, Hawdar Microwave, Baozhu Special Materials, Shanghai Gallant Electronics, and Xi'an Mingde will present high-performance materials and integrated solutions tailored to Southeast Asia's manufacturing needs.

This strong exhibitor line-up highlights the growing demand for automation, materials innovation, and advanced production technologies in Vietnam.

Limited Booth Availability, Book a Booth Now

With exhibition planning progressing rapidly, premium booth locations are being reserved quickly. ITWA Vietnam 2026 offers exhibitors a powerful platform to:

Generate new business leads

Expand regional networks

Accelerate market entry into Vietnam and ASEAN

Early booking is strongly recommended to secure prime booth positions and maximize business outcomes.

If you want to visit the show, register now for complimentary ticket.

Contact Us:

Ms. Lucy Leng

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 10 5933 9267

Visitor & Business Inquiries

Mr. Sam Jia

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp/Zalo: +86 13601261540

About ITWA Vietnam

Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam is an extension of the flagship ITWA exhibition brand, connecting global technology providers with Southeast Asia's fast-growing manufacturing sector. The event serves as a key platform for innovation, collaboration, and business expansion across ASEAN.

Learn more: https://vietnam.itwa-asia.com/vn.html

SOURCE Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam