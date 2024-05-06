BOOTS CAPITAL ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO IGNORE CROWN CASTLE'S DISTRACTING MISREPRESENTATIONS AND JUDGE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ON THE MERITS

Boots Capital Has Unequivocally Stated It is Not Seeking Control and is Committed to Working Collaboratively with Crown Castle's Board and New CEO, Contrary to Falsehoods Intended to Mislead Shareholders

Crown Castle Materials Make No Reference to the Board's Repeated Rejections of Boots' Attempts to Settle Proxy Fight

Crown Castle Board Deceptively Blames Boots Capital for Board's Decision to Remove New CEO as a Director

Insufficient Board 'Refresh' Has Produced Negative TSR Relative to Peers Since 2020

Urges Shareholders to Vote the GOLD Proxy Card "FOR" Boots Capital's Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees – Ted Miller, Charles Green, David Wheeler, and Tripp Rice – and "WITHHOLD" on ALL Crown Castle Nominees

HOUSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots Capital Management, LLC ("Boots Capital"), an investment vehicle led by Ted B. Miller, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Crown Castle Inc., (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the misleading investor presentation filed by Crown Castle in connection with its upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting:

"Boots Capital began evaluating how Crown Castle's fiber assets could be divested in August 2023 – while Crown Castle was still publicly committed to its fiber strategy – in large part driven by conversations with Company shareholders. Repeatedly, we tried to engage constructively and cooperatively with the Company by bringing them an actionable and timely plan with a list of parties who will transact.

Crown Castle's Board continues to refuse to so much as look at our analysis, which comprises hundreds of pages of detailed work. It has since resorted to publicizing outright mistruths and attacks on our motives and experience as a way to scare shareholders. However, these are the same shareholders who have suffered under 10 years of Crown Castle's terrible underperformance and a corporate governance approach that has been openly hostile to their interests. Shareholders should not be fooled.

We need not review each falsehood point by point, but there are a few key false claims that must be corrected:

First, Boots Capital does not seek direct or "de-facto control" of Crown Castle and believes all Crown Castle directors should be treated equally. Boots Capital is only seeking four seats out of twelve and we have repeatedly stated we do not seek the executive chairman role. Boots Capital originally made the executive chairman request while the Company was in a leadership crisis, after the abrupt resignation of the CEO and the ensuing vacuum created by the Board's lack of a succession plan. We intended to act as a leadership bridge and a resource for the executive team during this time of uncertainty following key personnel departures. During a March 19, 2024 meeting in San Diego with Mr. Bartolo, we offered to settle the proxy fight for two directors with no executive chairman or committee representation. This offer was rejected.

Moreover, in a conversation with Mr. Bartolo and Mr. Moskowitz on April 29, 2024, we reiterated our settlement proposal of two directors and were clear again that this offer did not involve an "executive chairman" nor a "co-chairman" request. This offer was also rejected, yet the Company continues to knowingly and blatantly promote a false narrative that we are seeking control despite these facts.

Second, we plan to work constructively with Crown's new CEO and vocally supported his appointment to the Board. In several places, the Company's recent presentation accuses Boots Capital of "objecting to the appointment of the new CEO, Steven Moskowitz to the Board." We specifically did not object to Mr. Moskowitz's board appointment when we objected to the Board's last-minute increase in the total number of board seats from 12 to 13 in the middle of a proxy fight. Rather, we informed the Company the right decision would be to remove one of the Board's more tenured directors, who has presided over significant and lengthy value destruction, to allow Mr. Moskowitz to be on the Board. In fact, the Board, not Boots Capital, made the decision to remove Mr. Moskowitz.

In our view, Crown Castle's Board is more focused on words than actions and has put forth no credible plan to reverse years of underperformance while shareholders have been left to suffer. Despite the Board's repeated focus on its "refresh" as evidence of positive change, Crown Castle's share performance has only worsened since its 2020 board turnover, while its direct peers, AMT and SBAC, have seen relative TSR of 542% and 153%, respectively, over that period. The fact is that despite agreeing to review fiber after attacks from Elliott beginning in 2020, the Board has continued to make the wrong decisions. Crown Castle's core towers business remains neglected – over the past ten years, the Company has not grown its tower count and has become 38% less efficient – the Company has invested $4.4bn in fiber since the end of 2019, and capital continues to be invested behind the fiber strategy, with an additional $1.4bn budgeted for 2024 alone. Shareholders should never confuse window dressing with results.

We also question why Crown Castle changed the peer index it uses to benchmark its performance in its recent presentation. In its definitive proxy statements for this year and last, the Company used the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index as its reference, but in its recent investor presentation, the Company suddenly pivots to using the iShares US Telecommunications ETF. We believe this reflects a desperate attempt to cherry-pick performance that is not indicative of where the Company stands today. In fact, the fund does not even hold Crown Castle shares – and shareholders cannot be made to forget the fact that Crown Castle's TSR relative to its direct peers has worsened over the prior 1-, 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year periods.

Shareholders deserve better. Boots Capital's four highly qualified nominees have sought to collaborate with Crown Castle's Board and be an additive resource to the new CEO, who needs supportive directors capable of helping him execute a meaningful transformation to create long-term value for shareholders. We are not seeking control. Rather, we are seeking to thoughtfully contribute to the reboot of Crown Castle by bringing the public tower company operating and corporate finance experience necessary to help repair more than a decade of underperformance and mismanagement."

