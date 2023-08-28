"Boots on the Ground Maui" Launches to Help Rebuild West Maui and Surrounding Neighborhoods

News provided by

Boots on the Ground Maui

28 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

LAHAINA, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim & Kai McLaughlin, long-time residents of Maui, along with friends and business partners Derek & Ashley Hyman have announced the creation of "Boots on the Ground Maui". In response to the recent tragedy of the Lahaina fires that destroyed historic Lahaina Town and surrounding neighborhoods, the organization will take action to help restore the community.

"Our mission is not just to provide temporary relief but to create a culture-changing solution that will transition the Aina from division and imbalance of home stability to a thriving, growing, sustainable, and affordable community," said Kim McLaughlin.

By providing resources, support, and sustainable strategies, the organization seeks to empower individuals and families to regain stability and thrive within their community both in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, as well as through the eventual restoration and beyond.

"We are committed to doing everything possible to help rebuild Maui," said Derek Hyman. This isn't just about rebuilding structures; it's about restoring hope and helping our neighbors move forward with future stability."

To learn more about "Boots on the Ground Maui" and how you can get involved, please visit https://bootsonthegroundmaui.com/.

About Boots On The Ground Maui:

Boots On The Ground Maui is a newly launched not for profit dedicated to sustainable rebuilding efforts in Lahaina, Maui following the devastating fires.

Media Contact:
Kim McLaughlin
Boots on the Ground Maui
808-344-4714
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boots on the Ground Maui

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.