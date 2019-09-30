Boots to Business Program Reaches 100,000 Participant Milestone

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced this week that more than 100,000 current and aspiring veteran business owners have participated in the Boots to Business training course since the program began in January 2013.

"The SBA is all about powering the American dream. This is no different for the veteran business community," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development. "We are very proud of this monumental milestone and thank all of the resource partners who have worked so hard over the years to conduct this training for our military community."

The Boots to Business program provides entrepreneurial education and training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses (including members of the National Guard and Reserve) via the U.S. Department of Defense's Transition Assistance Program.

The program is administered as a collaborative effort between SBA district offices and resource partners, which include Veterans Business Outreach Centers, Women's Business Centers, SCORE, America's Small Business Development Centers and grant partners.

Each year, SBA helps more than 200,000 veterans, service-disabled veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses start, grow and expand their businesses. Celebrate the veteran small business community during National Veterans Small Business Week this November 4-8, 2019. To find an event near you, visit www.sba.gov/vetbiz. To learn more about Boots to Business, visit sbavets.force.com.

