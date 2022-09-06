Bootstrappers Breakfast® Invites San Francisco Entrepreneurs to 'Eat Problems for Breakfast'

EVENT ADVISORY for San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on San Francisco's strong commitment to entrepreneurship and new business development, the Bootstrappers Breakfast ( bootstrappersbreakfast.com ) promises serious early morning discussions among entrepreneurs. Armed with a cup of SPRO coffee, the entrepreneurs tackle business issues and challenges. Much thanks to SPRO - Mission Bay/SOMA , for hosting the monthly meetings.

Upcoming Dates:

Friday, September 9, 2022 , 8:30 a.m. , SPRO - Mission Bay/SOMA 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North · San Francisco, CA

, , SPRO - Mission Bay/SOMA 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North · Friday, October 14, 2022 , 8:30 a.m. , SPRO - Mission Bay/SOMA 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North · San Francisco, CA

The facilitator of San Francisco's Bootstrappers Breakfast is Priyanka Lalwani, founder of Precise Persona . She is an Audience Marketer helping startups in researching their ideal clients. Through modern marketing strategies, Priyanka helps pioneers solve problems in goal setting, revenue generation, client acquisition, fund-raising and allocation of resources. While working with her, clients often acquire focus, grow their startup and enjoy a successful life! She provides a friendly, welcoming face to our meetings where startup entrepreneurs can compare notes on operational, development, and business issues with peers. Priyanka is always willing to help and brings a great deal of knowledge and value to the table.

This group brings together seasoned serial entrepreneurs, C-level execs, and passionate innovation people for coffee and good conversation. The format is a roundtable discussion with introductions and problem solving on business issues that peers bring to the table. Think of it as an "informal board" to run ideas off and get insight on various topics.

Members are saying great things about the meetings:

"This is the one networking event that I try to never miss. It is relaxed and fun and I always learn something. Well worth the time and a great place to network and learn." — Darren Cox

"This is a great group of entrepreneurs which makes for a great exchange of ideas and helpful advice. I will be attending more Bootstrappers Breakfasts in the future." — Bill Cunningham

"Good mix of business experience with technical know-how and eager 'new' entrepreneur." — Andrew Morrow

"To share ideas, information and resources with other like minded tech bootstrappers." — Jeff Pesek

"It's a small enough group that you can have a good quality discussion."

"Very pleasant atmosphere. A variety of backgrounds from the participants made for insightful contributions. I particularly appreciated the informal recommendations one-on-one between participants."

About Bootstrappers Breakfast® ( http://www.bootstrappersbreakfast.com )

Bootstrappers Breakfast® is for the founders of early stage technology startups. It is a chance to compare notes on operational, development, and business issues with peers. These breakfasts were designed for entrepreneurs to share ideas and leverage thoughts with other folks who are serious about growing their business.

For more information, see http://www.bootstrappersbreakfast.com or contact Theresa Shafer, 408-252-9676, [email protected]

