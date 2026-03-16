BOOX Unveils Go 10.3 (Gen II) - World's Best E Ink Tablet Now Even Better with Front Light, Lower Weight

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Series adds Lumi with highly-demanded dual-tone front light, in a 10 percent lighter form factor

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOX today unveiled the BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) series, a new ultra-thin 10.3-inch E Ink tablet, now featuring two models - one with a front light optimized for reading and productivity in a variety of lighting conditions.

Equipped with the Android 15 operating system, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) offers dramatically improved functionality compared to other traditional E Ink devices since it can access more than 2 million apps via the built-in Google Play Store. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) is on sale now at boox.com, and Amazon.

The series is available in two models:

Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi , $449.99* – featuring an integrated dual-tone front light for low-light reading and writing, the Lumi model is also 10 percent lighter than the original Go 10.1, now at just 364g (12.8oz) - or lighter than a canned soft drink. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi features an incredibly slim 4.8mm profile - about as thick as a standard wooden pencil.

, $449.99* – featuring an integrated dual-tone front light for low-light reading and writing, the Lumi model is also 10 percent lighter than the original Go 10.1, now at just 364g (12.8oz) - or lighter than a canned soft drink. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi features an incredibly slim 4.8mm profile - about as thick as a standard wooden pencil. Go 10.3 (Gen II), $419.99* – optimized for natural light use without a front light but now with Android 15. It weighs 360g (12.7z) and remains an ultra-thin 4.6mm.

The BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) series is engineered for clarity, portability, and distraction reduction. Designed as a dedicated thinking and writing device, it integrates reading, writing, and productivity in a single lightweight form factor. The device significantly reduces carry weight compared with laptops, making it ideal for daily commutes, travel, and mobile work. The BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi is optimized for sunlight, natural light, and dim environments, ensuring a glare-free and comfortable reading and writing experience in any setting.

The original BOOX Go 10.3 received rave reviews from the media and has sold very well, but many customers asked BOOX to add a light to the device so they could use it at night, on a plane or in other scenarios with limited lighting. The BOOX team is proud to be able to deliver on this request with the BOOX Go 10.3 Gen II (Lumi) - while at the same time making the Lumi model even lighter than ever before.

Effortless & Natural Writing Experience

For a highly responsive writing experience, the BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) tablets are built with 300 PPI resolution for fine stroke clarity. Designed to be a seamless paper notebook replacement, each BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) comes with the BOOX Magnetic InkSense Plus stylus and a slim magnetic case with a modular flap. The stylus, the paper-like tablet surface, and robust palm rejection support sustained note-taking, brainstorming, journaling, and structured planning, making it an essential tool for personal and professional productivity.

The BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) comes with 7 different pen/marker settings and 24 notetaking/productivity templates—including sheet music, gridded paper, and lined paper—building a robust note-taking ecosystem. The tablet is also able to record audio, allowing for dictation-based note-taking in addition to handwritten notes. Beyond templates, the tablet comes equipped with FreeMark, allowing users to write anywhere on the screen to unlock note-taking even in apps that wouldn't otherwise support annotation.

Built for Distraction-Free Productivity

Running Android 15, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) series supports installation of third-party productivity apps, reading platforms, and cloud services—offering greater flexibility than closed ecosystem devices.

The tablets are equipped with:

Octa-core processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage

Support for 26 file formats including PDF, EPUB, MOBI, DOCX, PPTX, PNG, JPG, WAV, and MP3

Equipped with speakers for enjoying audiobooks and more

Dual-band Wi-Fi

External keyboard compatibility for distraction-free writing

The evolution from Android 12 in the first-generation model to Android 15 in Gen II offers:

Better multitasking and large screen support

Increased privacy and security functionality

Improved memory management

Smoother UI interactions

Substantial Battery Life

With a 3700 mAh battery combined with the inherent efficiency of E Ink technology, the BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) series is optimized for extended usage cycles. This ensures all-day focus without frequent recharge interruptions, for full-day café work sessions, travel days, and field-based writing or research. Users can work all day without looming battery anxiety.

Press kit available here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6efgjdw8zuv1amegj7fkp/AO4bxSMZBd_n5rdptG0SlUU?rlkey=pl50ntf8gt7o4ocng1b246gta&st=wxa27sia&dl=0.

About BOOX

BOOX is a global leader in E Ink electronics, that specializes in E Ink tablets and monitors. It offers 6 inch to 13.3 inch E Ink products to assist aspiring, persistent, and innovative users in becoming more productive in work and study without straining their eyes. With cutting-edge hardware and advanced software, BOOX is the world's only E Ink electronic brand that combines E Ink with Android and provides maximum flexibility. More product information can be found at www.boox.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Diodati

[email protected]

SOURCE Boox