Booz Allen Hamilton and Qualtrics Collaborate to Create a New Standard for Federal Experience Management

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that Booz Allen Hamilton will join the Qualtrics Partner Network . Booz Allen is a top federal systems integrator with mature digital transformation practices. They will be one of the first QPN member companies with a dedicated focus on the public sector to collaborate with Qualtrics on delivering XM best practices and methodology that empowers federal agencies to improve customer and employee experiences.

Booz Allen and Qualtrics have already delivered breakthrough experiences for customers. Together, they developed a new digital platform for Recreation.gov, where over 19 million users purchase permits or tickets at some of the country's most established landmarks. Booz Allen used the Qualtrics platform to modernize the Recreation.gov user experience, including e-commerce and mobile. The results were immediate. With Recreation.gov, Olympic National Park processed over 930 digital permits within the first hour of operations, and estimates that employees will save approximately 5,000 staff hours per year.

"Customer Experience Measurement and Management are critical components of our Experience services, and we're excited to partner with Qualtrics to bring their cutting-edge capabilities to bear for our Federal clients," said Santiago Milian, Principal & Director of Experience, Booz Allen. "Our work together on Recreation.gov and similar Federal programs has already proven the value of this partnership and the impact experience management can have in terms of improving citizen experiences and complying with the 21st Century IDEA Act and OMB A-11 guidance."

In today's experience economy, government agencies are transforming the way they drive citizen engagement, capture employee insights, improve service levels, and manage risk. Over 380 federal, state, and local agencies have implemented Qualtrics to drive digital transformation at scale, leading to increased trust between the agencies and their stakeholders. Organizations who work with Qualtrics and QPN member companies, such as Booz Allen, have access to best-in-class XM consulting, technology, and services to seamlessly implement, deploy, and measure experience management programs across multiple departments.

"Booz Allen is a recognized leader in the public sector. With their collaboration, federal agencies can leverage experience management to innovate at the same pace as some of the most innovative businesses do today," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "With their industry expertise and Qualtrics' leadership in experience management, federal agencies will be able to increase efficiency across departments and deliver better customer and employee experiences – all while minimizing costs and managing risks."

The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps organizations manage and improve the four core experiences: customer, employee, product, and brand. Organizations use Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (or X-data™) – the beliefs, emotions, and intentions about why something is happening, and what to do about it.

The Qualtrics XM Platform received FedRAMP, or Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, authorization in July 2018, widely recognized as the major security milestone for any software platform. FedRAMP operates as a government-wide initiative to assess, authorize, and monitor cloud software providers and is designed to protect the sensitive data housed in federal agencies as they modernize and move legacy systems to the cloud.

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

