Booz Allen Hamilton Names Non-Kinetic C-UAS as a Top Emerging Technology; D-Fend Solutions Recognized as Emerging Innovator for its Cyber and RF Effects

Cyber Takeover defined as an effector technology within Non-Kinetic Counter-UAS and declared as essential to combat hostile Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) UAS Systems

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, announced today that it was included in the new research report from Booz Allen Hamilton, " Top 10 Emerging Technologies For DoD and National Security ." The report highlights emerging dual-use technologies that Booz Allen believes may be poised to achieve day-one mission impact over the next one to three years, specifically in the defense and intelligence sectors. Non-Kinetic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) technology is identified as one of the top ten technologies in the report, and D-Fend Solutions is highlighted as an Emerging Innovator in the category.

The report underscores the critical need for the Department of Defense (DoD) to prioritize technologies that can significantly enhance mission outcomes amidst constrained defense budgets, with Non-Kinetic C-UAS recognized for such capabilities. Emerging Innovators were selected upon assessment of factors such as: technical merit and differentiation, leadership acumen and experience, commercial traction, investor backing, foreign influence and U.S. government (USG) traction.

Cyber Takeover is named as a distinct effector technology within Non-Kinetic Counter-UAS, essential to combat COTS UAS Systems, with Base Protection, Mobile Air Defense, and Crowd Protection mentioned as relevant use cases. On a tactical level, such "systems will continue to decrease in size and require less power, making them more mobile and operationally feasible," traits reflected in D-Fend Solutions' release of EnforceAir2 .

"We are honored by our selection as an Emerging Innovator in the context of Booz Allen Hamilton's designation of Non-Kinetic Counter-UAS as a Top Emerging Technology for defending against evolving UAS threats," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "Following thousands of successful worldwide deployments, in the most challenging real-life scenarios and for the most demanding end users, this recognition further validates our RF cyber takeover technology's unique ability to bring control, safety, and continuity to complex military environments. At D-Fend Solutions, we're dedicated to delivering situational awareness, operational continuity, and safe controlled outcomes."

According to the Booz Allen Hamilton report, Emerging Innovators are defined as compelling organizations that are cutting edge in their respective fields and fit the criteria to be innovation partners for defense customers. As a standout innovator in Non-Kinetic C-UAS, D-Fend Solutions has been identified for its exceptional RF-cyber capabilities, its ability to disrupt legacy systems, and its potential to usher in a new future for both commercial and military systems.

The report was developed by Booz Allen's Tech Scouting team — a core function of Booz Allen's Chief Technology Office (CTO) that closely monitors early-stage technologies, non-traditional partners, and startups that Booz Allen believes are poised to transform mission outcomes for the public sector. Tech Scouting has a critical role as a trusted advisor to U.S. government clients, across Booz Allen's portfolios and its venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures.

