Booze, Bargains, and BBQ at First Friday West Bottoms Weekend Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local retail businesses located in Kansas City's spacious West Bottoms' 12th Street Bridge Historic District are gearing up for visitors searching for something fun Labor Day Weekend. The holiday weekend coincides with First Friday Weekend in the West Bottoms, September 4-6, where the theme is "Booze, Bargains, and BBQ in the Bottoms."



The booze element kicks off with the "Masked and Flasked Wine Walk," a journey through stores offering free wine tasting and a chance to win a grand prize. The tastings will include organic wine from female wine makers at Appellations Fine Wine. Visitors can register for the free wine walk online or at Sincerely Ellis located at 13th and Hickory. Registered participants get a free shopping bag (while supplies last) and a Wine Walk map to the six walkable-area locations to visit at their own pace. Koozies will be given to people who submit completed entries, with all six locations stamped, and are entered for the chance to win the prize package valued at more than $1400. The district also has Full Moon Bar stops along the way selling drinks ranging from everything under the sun and moon – including wine, beer, and cocktails.



Bargains are plentiful throughout the 13-block district with 22 multi-storied buildings, and the fresh BBQ from the food trucks, cafes, and Chef J's BBQ restaurant, that opened recently, as well as other tasty treats and outdoor seating.



"We're back to the business of offering memorable weekends of fun while we continue to apply the safety measures to make it all possible," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the district spokesperson, aka West Bottoms queen. "We've always attracted people looking for something unique in an atmosphere where they don't feel rushed or crowded. The 'Masked and Flasked Wine Walk' will be a leisurely stroll of wine tastings and shopping galore."



Festival of the Full Moon street events happen every First Friday weekend of the month and recognizes the month's moon. September marks the Corn Moon, a reminder that Fall is around the corner.



