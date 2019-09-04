Booze in the Bottoms - First Friday West Bottoms Weekend Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prohibition in the roaring 1920's didn't stop areas of the West Bottoms from being known as having the "wettest block" in the land. Kansas City trendsetters, movers and shakers, knew how to have a good time going to the original Kansas City located in the West Bottoms. Some things haven't changed – the West Bottoms is still a place to count on finding fun entertainment. September's First Friday, September 6-8, features the theme Booze in the Bottoms and the days of the speak easy with booze, and barbeque, plus now with haunt boo's and vintage shopping.



In a nod to the roaring 1920's, West Bottoms event staff will be sporting flapper dresses, feathers, and Fedora hats. Visitors can save some coin on barbeque, drink specials and haunted house tickets for only $2 on opening night to celebrate the 45th season with the 1975 price. Shoppers can sample drinks and treats along the District's streets and at area participating stores.



"We are super jazzed with First Friday Weekend in September and opening weekend for the Beast and Edge of Hell haunted houses coinciding. It all reflects 45 years in the making," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka the Queen of Haunts.



The Festival of the Full Moon street events happen every First Friday weekend and highlight the month's moon. September is the Corn Moon where West Bottoms visitors can feast on the best kettle corn in the city. The specialty drink will be an Appletini.



Festival of the Full Moon will have a new theme each month. Upcoming events include:

October's "Boo in the Bottoms," November's "Blessings in the Bottoms," and December's "Balls in the Bottoms." Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme.



