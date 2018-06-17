Booze Pops Veteran-Owned Franchise is Now Offered for Sale Across the United States With Great Profit Potential

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrities and common folk alike are lining up on street corners to taste the adult treats taking Charleston, S.C., by storm. In only two short years, Booze Pops owner Woody Norris has created a thriving business in the Charleston, S.C., area selling "popsicles for grownups." Last year, he had 34,000 customers and demand continues to grow.

These days, he is offering others a chance at the same success. "We are franchised now and plan on taking Booze Pop across the U.S.," Norris said.

A Booze Pops franchise offers independence and a steady income, he said. "Franchisees will be able to pull out of the driveway and start making money the first day."

Norris plans to offer about 40 franchises to hand-picked partners. The total cost for a franchise will be in the low $100,000s, he said.

An initial one week of training will be provided in Charleston and one week at the location for those who purchase a Booze Pops franchise, and Norris will do follow-up coaching to ensure things are running smoothly. Support for new owners will be provided around the clock.

"I'm not going to let franchisees fail," he said. "Owning a Booze Pop franchise is hard work with great reward. I truly believe you can make your investment back faster than any franchise out there."

Norris proudly proclaims on his Booze Pops trucks that the business is Veteran-owned.

The idea for his mobile business was born when he sampled the product at a party and decided to see if anybody was selling "liquor on a stick" on the streets. It turned out it was a wide-open market so Norris bought an ice cream truck and Booze Pops took flight. His new money-maker was the first of its kind in the U.S.

His trucks sell mixed drinks on a stick from locations in Charleston, Columbia, Summerville and Folly Beach, South Carolina, and they are popular at local events such as weddings. Patrons have included actress Jamie Lee Curtis who stopped by when she was in town to film a remake of "Halloween." Norris posed for a selfie with her at his Booze Pops truck on King Street.

Booze Pops best-sellers include Mango Passionfruit with Rum Push Pop, Strawberry Daiquiri Wine Pop and Watermelon Lemonade Vodka Martini. The product comes from top distributors around the country.

It's a business that offers steady revenue in a relaxed atmosphere. "You will be the hit of the party anywhere. And it's fun."

To learn more, contact Norris at Boozepop.com or Boozepop@gmail.com.

Related Files

BoozePopsC.pdf

23658767_1865474720394326_1737862859970839889_n.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booze-pops-veteran-owned-franchise-is-now-offered-for-sale-across-the-united-states-with-great-profit-potential-300667496.html

SOURCE Booze Pops

Related Links

http://Boozepop.com

