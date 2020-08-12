Bop Design Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B marketing agency, Bop Design, was recently named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 List as 3900 on the elite list. According to the co-founding entrepreneurs of the agency, Kara Jensen and Jeremy Durant, they are thrilled to achieve such a prestigious honor, especially during such a challenging time.

The yearly Inc. 5000 guide highlights the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. and how they fostered their growth. The Inc. 5000 list has long been considered a benchmark for an entrepreneur's success. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Bop Design was listed as 3900 on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

"We founded our B2B web design and marketing agency right after the recession in 2008, so we are no strangers to searching for resiliency in lean times. Our hope is that the entrepreneurial spirit will help find a vaccine for COVID-19, restore our economy, and help everyone through this time," said Kara Jensen, creative principal and co-founder of Bop Design. "We are excited to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for 2020. We consider it a huge honor and validation for all the time and energy we have poured into our business."

As the Inc. 5000 website states, entrepreneurs are a key influence over the economy and "finding success in adversity is the fuel to keep going, reaching, and lifting us all higher." Touted as the most prestigious award in business, Inc. 5000 highlights privately owned, independent American companies that have experienced fast growth over the previous 3 years.

"Our flourishing economy seemed to change instantly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the current economic climate, many entrepreneurial organizations are being put to the test, and we are all looking for ways to survive and focus on the future," said Jeremy Durant, business principal and co-founder of the B2B marketing agency. "Earning this recognition, especially in the current economy, is a truly special honor. Being on this list is a validation of all the hard work and ongoing dedication to our clients."

About Bop Design: Bop Design is a global B2B marketing and web design agency, founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA. Bop Design is a boutique agency working exclusively with B2B firms on web design, marketing, and content marketing projects.

Source:

Bop Design

Contact: Jeremy Durant, Business Principal

888-670-7803

www.bopdesign.com

SOURCE Bop Design

Related Links

http://www.bopdesign.com

