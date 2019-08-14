BOPET film market is expected to reach $27.2 billion by 2024

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the BOPET film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, industrial, and electrical & electronics industries. The BOPET film market is expected to reach an estimated $27.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging and growth in the flat panel display market.

In this market, different types of BOPET film grades such as thin and thick are used as thickness in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that thin film is expected to remain the largest segment, and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food and pharmaceutical packaging markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in flexible packaging, and increasing demand for flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and solar back sheets.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the BOPET film industry, include the development of bio-degradable and water-soluble films, and increasing use in the weather resistant layer of PV cell modules. DuPont Teijin Films, Toray, Polyplex, Jindal Poly House, SKC Films, Uflex, Mitsubishi Film, Kolon Industries, and AJ and others are among the major BOPET film manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading market research firm has analyzed growth opportunities in the BOPET film market by end use industry, thickness, function, and region has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Biaxially Oriented Polyester (BOPET) Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the BOPET film market by end use industry, thickness, function, and region.

