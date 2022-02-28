BOPP Labels Market to Reach US$ 2.65 Bn by 2031, Massive Uptake in Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Sectors to Propel Revenue Growth: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOPP films (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films) notably pressure sensitive labels and wrap around labels have been extensively adopted in food & beverage, electrical & electronics, and pharmaceutical packaging sectors. The end-use industries benefit from striking durability, high adhesive quality, moisture-resistance, and tear-resistance characteristics. The valuation of the BOPP labels market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Manufacturers in the BOPP labels market has reaped massive lucrative gains from the rapid adoption of top-coated labels in recent years. They are leaning on tapping into lucrative avenues in the packaging of dairy and personal care products. The growing trend of eco-friendly packaging and labelling solutions has extended the revenue sales in the BOPP labels market. Environment-friendly labels help in reducing waste generation.

The new COVID-19 pandemic normal has offered a robust impetus to the expansion of the e-commerce sector. This trend has positively impacted the value chain of the BOPP labels market also, find the TMR analysts. Furthermore, the proliferating use of cans, bottles, and jars for packaging cosmetics and household products has spurred the demand for BOPP labels.

The growing uptake of these labels in the food and tobacco packaging industries is generating incremental avenues in the Asia Pacific BOPP labels market, assert analysts in a TMR study. Stringent regulations on export of products have massively impacted the revenue prospects in Europe and North America.

Key Findings of BOPP Labels Market Study

Manufacturers Innovating in Clear and RFID-based BOPP Packaging: RFID technology has gathered traction in the retail sector due to ease of identification of products. Thus, RFID-based BOPP labels have risen in application in the packaging sectors. Furthermore, businesses in the BOPP labels market are innovating in clear BOPP label materials. These have gained widespread uptake for dark-colored containers and glass bottles. Manufacturers have especially benefited from the cost-efficiency of BOPP labels over polyester and vinyl labels, thereby generating revenue sales opportunities.

Top-coated labels have witnessed considerable advancements over the past few years. The top-coated labels segment is anticipated to witness a prominent growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market valuation in non-coated labels is estimated to reach by the end of 2031. Advancements in Flexographic and Digital Printing Technologies to Expand Avenue: BOPP labels have become crucial for printing useful information for consumers in various end-use industries. BOPP labels that allow remarkable printability are thus gathering traction among end users, notably in food containers. Furthermore, advancements in coatings and printing technologies help customers comply with regulatory requirements for BOPP labels. In particular, the adoption of advanced flexographic and digital printing technologies is opening up lucrative avenues, finds the TMR study on the BOPP labels market.

BOPP Labels Market: Key Drivers

The rise in adoption of moisture and non-toxic labels in the food packaging sector particularly for food containers has spurred the revenue in the BOPP labels market

Strides made by organized retail sector in recent years especially in emerging economies have expanded the growth avenues, find analysts in a TMR study on the BOPP labels market

The need for multi-layer format of labels in food packaging has boosted the commercialization avenues

BOPP Labels Market: Key Players

The study provides a detailed assessment of the competition landscape including evaluating key financials of various companies, strategies adopted by leading players, and the intensity of competition in the BOPP labels market. Some of the prominent players are:

CCL Industries

Poligal S.A.

Vintech Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Fort Dearborn Company

Anchor Printing

Huhtamaki Oyj

Avery Dennison Corporation

Global BOPP Labels Market Segmentation

BOPP Labels Market by Product

Pressure Sensitive Labels



Wrap Around Labels



In-Mould Labels



Others (Wet Glue, Shrink Labels, etc.)

BOPP Labels Market by Coating Type

Top-coated labels



Non-coated labels

BOPP Labels Market by Printing Technology

Flexographic Printing



Digital Printing



Gravure Printing



Offset Printing



Letterpress Printing

BOPP Labels Market by End Use

Food



Meat, Poultry, Seafood



Dairy



Confectionary



Fruits and Vegetable



Others (Sauces, Condiments, etc.)



Beverage



Alcoholic



Non-alcoholic



Pharmaceutical



Cosmetic and Personal Care



Electric and Electronics



Others (Automobiles, Chemicals, Homecare, etc.)

BOPP Labels Market by Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research