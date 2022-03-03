Boqii Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (the quarter ended December 31, 2021).

Fiscal Q3 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB 332.6 million ( US$ 52.2 million ), representing an increase of 6.3% from RMB312 .9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

were ( ), representing an increase of 6.3% from .9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Net loss was RMB28.8 million ( US$4.5 million ), representing an improvement from net loss of RMB81.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was ( ), representing an improvement from net loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted net loss was RMB25.4 million ( US$4.0 million ), representing an improvement from adjusted net loss of RMB30.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was ( ), representing an improvement from adjusted net loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. EBITDA [1] was a loss of RMB25.6 million ( US$4.0 million ), representing an improvement from a loss of RMB79.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was a loss of ( ), representing an improvement from a loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Total GMV [2] was RMB816.5 million ( US$128.1 million ), representing an increase of 6.9% from RMB763.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was ( ), representing an increase of 6.9% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Active buyers were 1.9 million, representing an increase of 26.3% from 1.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

[1]EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement". [2]GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

CEO & CFO Quote

Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We maintained continuous topline growth in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 amidst challenging market conditions. On top of that, we are pleased to report fast-improving profit margins, highlighting the progress we made in achieving profitability. We also announced a strategic partnership with Evetsoft Pet Hospital Software and furthered our pet care supply chain readiness, to provide pets with better care at more accessible price points."

Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: "Continuous growth momentum from online marketing, information services, and other revenue once again exhibited the strength of our vertical platform and unique value propositions to other players in the industry chain. Our improved gross margin also demonstrated our ability to achieve profitability. We are committed to bringing the best-in-class products and services closer to our ever-increasing customer base and industry partners, to capture the enormous opportunities in the pet industry."

Fiscal Q3 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB332.6 million (US$52.2 million), representing an increase of 6.3% from RMB312.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the continued organic growth of our business.

Revenues

(in million) Three Months Ended December 31 % 2021 2020 change RMB RMB YoY Product sales 317.4 312.3 1.6% · Boqii Mall 121.3 114.1 6.3% · Third party e-commerce platforms 196.1 198.2 (1.1%) Online marketing and information services and other revenue 15.2 0.6 2433.3% Total 322.6 312.9 6.3%

Gross profit was RMB76.9 million (US$12.1 million), representing an increase of 37% from RMB56.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Gross margin was 23.1%, representing an increase from 17.9% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB108.2 million, representing a decrease of 28.1% from RMB150.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 32.5%, representing a decrease from 48.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to share-based compensation expenses incurred in fiscal year 2021. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2018 Global Share Plan, the performance condition for options granted thereunder was satisfied upon completion of our IPO; and as a result, the company, upon the completion of the IPO, recorded RMB44.1 million of cumulative share-based compensation expenses for those options for which the vesting conditions had been satisfied as of such date.

Fulfillment Expenses were RMB37.7 million, representing an increase of 12.2% from RMB33.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 11.3%, compared to 10.7% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased handling expenses and packaging cost.

were RMB37.7 million, representing an increase of 12.2% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 11.3%, compared to 10.7% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased handling expenses and packaging cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB48.3 million , representing a decrease of 12.4% from RMB55.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 14.5%, representing a decrease from 17.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation expense of RMB11.4 million compared with the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

were , representing a decrease of 12.4% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 14.5%, representing a decrease from 17.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation expense of compared with the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. General and administrative expenses were RMB22.3 million , representing a decrease of 64% from RMB61.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 6.7%, representing a decrease from 19.8% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) the decrease of share-based compensation expense of RMB35.7 million compared with the same quarter of fiscal year 2021; (ii) the decrease of professional fees of RMB3.9 million incurred in connection with our IPO in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating loss was RMB31.3 million (US$4.9 million), representing an improvement from a loss of RMB93.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

EBITDA was a loss of RMB25.6 million (US$4.0 million), representing an improvement from a loss of RMB79.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss was RMB28.8 million (US$4.5 million), representing an improvement from to net loss of RMB81.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted net loss was RMB25.4 million (US$4.0 million), representing an improvement from adjusted net loss of RMB30.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Diluted net loss per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06), representing an improvement from diluted net loss per share of RMB1.61 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB315.7 million (US$49.5 million), compared to RMB339.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

Boqii's management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference, please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

Phone Number International 1-412-317-6061 United States 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong 852 800-963976 Mainland China 86 4001-206115 Passcode 9147363

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 10, 2022.

Phone Number International 1-412-317-0088 United States 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code 8462589

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues, (iii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, (iv) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be at any particular rate or at all.

Boqii Holding Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of

March 31,

2021 As of

December 31,

2021 As of December 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 292,237 176,026 27,622 Short-term investments 168,546 139,648 21,914 Accounts receivable, net 45,732 53,991 8,472 Inventories, net 91,551 123,316 19,351 Prepayments and other current assets 85,261 106,650 16,736 Amounts due from related parties 11,465 23,430 3,677 Total current assets 694,792 623,061 97,772 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,386 7,403 1,162 Intangible assets 29,537 26,544 4,165 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,234 42,065 6,601 Long-term investments 74,330 94,887 14,890 Goodwill 40,184 40,684 6,384 Other non-current asset 4,111 4,140 650 Total non-current assets 185,782 215,723 33,852 Total assets 880,574 838,784 131,624 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 85,566 152,426 23,919 Accounts payable 71,848 100,235 15,729 Salary and welfare payable 6,309 8,619 1,353 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 30,055 35,474 5,567 Amounts due to related parties, current 910 9,981 1,566 Contract liabilities 3,866 10,534 1,653 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,063 10,197 1,600 Derivative liabilities 9,996 9,635 1,512 Total current liabilities 216,613 337,101 52,899 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 8,958 8,216 1,289 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,997 30,565 4,796 Long-term borrowings 68,075 - - Other debts, non-current 433,292 251,141 39,410 Total non-current liabilities 530,322 289,922 45,495 Total liabilities 746,935 627,023 98,394 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 5,946 6,374 1,000 Total mezzanine equity 5,946 6,374 1,000 Stockholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 129,500,000 shares authorized, 54,505,108 and 55,703,708 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 364 372 58 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 13,037,729 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31 and December, 31, 2021, respectively) 82 82 13 Additional paid-in capital 3,272,612 3,295,010 517,059 Statutory reserves 3,047 3,203 503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,172) (33,675) (5,284) Accumulated deficit (2,759,882) (2,866,435) (449,807) Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares (413,377) (235,556) (36,964) Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity 82,674 163,001 25,578 Non-controlling interests 45,019 42,386 6,652 Total shareholders' equity 127,693 205,387 32,230 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 880,574 838,784 131,624

Boqii Holding Limited UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Product sales 312,371 317,439 49,813 778,186 895,022 140,449 Online marketing and information services 555 15,166 2,380 2,368 41,550 6,520 Total revenues 312,926 332,605 52,193 780,554 936,572 146,969 Total cost of revenue (256,784) (255,686) (40,123) (638,507) (747,566) (117,309) Gross profit 56,142 76,919 12,070 142,047 189,006 29,659 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses (33,557) (37,655) (5,909) (96,225) (100,174) (15,719) Sales and marketing expenses (55,107) (48,257) (7,573) (121,393) (137,711) (21,610) General and administrative expenses (61,811) (22,282) (3,497) (95,376) (65,056) (10,209) Other income, net 740 20 3 1,045 87 14 Loss from operations (93,593) (31,255) (4,906) (169,902) (113,848) (17,865) Interest income 5,471 3,470 545 11,674 13,334 2,092 Interest expense (6,990) (4,935) (774) (20,549) (16,994) (2,667) Other (losses)/gain, net 12,552 3,254 511 16,328 3,659 574 Fair value change of derivative liabilities - 920 144 10,409 1,331 209 Loss before income tax expenses (82,560) (28,546) (4,480) (152,040) (112,518) (17,657) Income taxes expenses 603 159 25 412 1,406 221 Share of results of equity investees 22 (382) (60) (55) 452 71 Net loss (81,935) (28,769) (4,515) (151,683) (110,660) (17,365) Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders 1,242 (1,011) (159) 2,138 (4,694) (737) Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited (83,177) (27,758) (4,356) (153,821) (105,966) (16,628) Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value 195,935 - - 120,873 - - Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value - (145) (23) - (428) (67) Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders - - - (12,547) - - Net income/(loss) attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders 112,758 (27,903) (4,379) (45,495) (106,394) (16,696) Net loss (81,935) (28,769) (4,515) (151,683) (110,660) (17,365) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (24,062) (7,738) (1,214) (35,579) (13,503) (2,119) Unrealized securities holding gains - - - 1,195 - - Total comprehensive loss (105,997) (36,507) (5,729) (186,067) (124,163) (19,484) Less: Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 1,242 (1,011) (159) 2,138 (4,694) (737) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited (107,239) (35,496) (5,570) (188,205) (119,469) (18,747) Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders — basic 1.68 (0.41) (0.06) (0.68) (1.57) (0.25) — diluted 1.61 (0.41) (0.06) (0.68) (1.57) (0.25) Weighted average number of ordinary shares — basic 67,156,580 67,861,419 67,861,419 67,156,580 67,735,744 67,735,744 — diluted 70,041,375 67,861,419 67,861,419 67,156,580 67,735,744 67,735,744

Boqii Holding Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except % and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Net loss (81,935) (28,769) (151,683) (110,660) Fair value change of derivative liabilities - (920) (10,409) (1,331) Share-based compensation 51,422 4,312 51,422 14,215 Adjusted Net Loss (30,513) (25,377) (110,670) (97,776) Adjusted Net Loss Margin (9.8%) (7.6%) (14.2%) (10.4%) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Net loss (81,935) (28,769) (151,683) (110,660) Income tax expenses (603) (159) (412) (1,406) Interest expenses 6,990 4,935 20,549 16,994 Interest income (5,471) (3,470) (11,674) (13,334) Depreciation and amortization . 1,784 1,905 5,135 5,790 EBITDA (79,235) (25,558) (138,085) (102,616) EBITDA Margin (25.3%) (7.7%) (17.7%) (11.0%) Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented: Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.3726 on December 31, 2021 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

