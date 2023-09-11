Boqii Holding Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results

News provided by

Boqii Holding Limited

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii," "we" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai on September 11, 2023 (the "EGM").

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved the following resolutions:

  1. AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION, in accordance with Article 59 of the Twelfth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect, that the shareholders of the Company hereby authorize, approve, and confirm with immediate effect that the authorized share capital of the Company be increased from US$200,000 divided into 200,000,000 shares of par value of US$0.001 each; comprising (a) 129,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; (b) 15,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; and (c) 55,500,000 shares of US$0.001 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company may determine in accordance with its currently effective memorandum and articles of association to US$20,000,000 divided into 20,000,000,000 shares of par value of US$0.001 each, comprising (a) 15,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; (b) 2,000,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; and (c) 3,000,000,000 shares of US$0.001 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company may determine in accordance with its currently effective memorandum and articles of association by the creation of: (i) additional authorized but unissued 14,870,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; (ii) additional authorized but unissued 1,985,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value of US$0.001 each; and (iii) additional authorized but unissued 2,944,500,000 shares of par value of US$0.001 each.
  2. AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION, in accordance with Article 61 of the Twelfth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect, that the shareholders of the Company hereby authorize, approve, and confirm with immediate effect that Article 75 of the Twelfth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect be amended (the "Amendment") and Thirteenth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association in the form uploaded to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website on the date of the Notice of the EGM be adopted in substitution.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken, Mocare and D-cat, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: [email protected]

DLK Advisory Limited
Tel: +852-2857-7101
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

Also from this source

Boqii Announces ADS Ratio Change

Boqii to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on September 11, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.