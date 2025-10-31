Boqii Holding Limited Provides Response to Unusual Market Action

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, announced today that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its Class A ordinary shares on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") on October 30 and October 31, 2025. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Following appropriate internal review and consultation, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any material developments in its business or affairs beyond those previously disclosed publicly. Investors should rely solely on the Company's official filings and press releases for any developments.

