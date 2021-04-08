Boqii to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Virtual China Summit

Date: May 26 - May 28, 2021

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event.

J.P. Morgan Global China Summit 2021

Date: June 1 - June 7, 2021

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event.

Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their respective institutional sales representative.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

