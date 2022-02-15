BORA® Tool Launches New 3.25hp Fixed Base Router

The all-new BORA® Fixed Base Router makes batch work and repeat applications simple to complete. Its high power is great for working with a wide variety of woods, and the control that comes with using the Fixed Base allows users to perform edge work and other freehand tasks with ease and confidence.

"Considering how important precision work is for woodworkers, we knew that the best thing we could do was develop a powerful fixed base router to meet that need," said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool. "Using a powerful router is great but using it with a fixed base gives you the control and accuracy you really need to get exact results every time."

Key features of the Fixed Base Router include:

Soft start and variable speed dial ensure complete control

Durable cast aluminum base

3.25hp 15 AMP motor offers 10,000 to 22,000 RPM for smooth routing

Electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load

Easy depth adjustment with Micro Adjust ring

¼" and ½" collets and offset wrenches included

Includes two polycarbonate sub-bases – one for standard router bushing sets and a larger 2.5" diameter for larger bits

See full product details here https://boratool.com/bora-fixed-base-router

The BORA® Fixed Base Router retails for $429.00. To find out when the new item will be in stock, sign up for an electronic notification. For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 866-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit www.boratool.com.

Media Contact:

For review requests or questions, contact Tara Farrand, [email protected] or 248-369-3282.

SOURCE BORA Tool