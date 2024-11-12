Boracay Dragons Claim Victory at 2024 World Beach Ultimate Elite Invite, Sanya's Sports-Tourism Model Shines

SANYA, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 International Beach Ultimate Elite Invite concluded with a thrilling finale at the Dadonghai Tourism Area in Sanya City, Hainan. The Boracay Dragons narrowly edged out the Negros Island Flying Disc Association team (NFDA) with an 11-10 victory, claiming the championship title in a closely contested match.

Players fighting to catch a disc in the all-star showcase game Player going for a layout catch

Sanctioned by the World Flying Disc Federation, organized by the Hainan Flying Disc Association (HFDA) and Chenyang Sports, the event drew key figures from the local sports and tourism sectors, including Huang Ze, Deputy Director of Sanya City's Tourism and Culture Radio and Television Sports Bureau, and Wang Ruoyang, President of the HFDA. Both attended the closing ceremony to celebrate the teams and award the top honors.

Team Orbit Ultimate, composed of high-level beach ultimate players from the United States and top domestic players from China, secured third place, while the Shanghai Sampo Eagles Youth Team was awarded the Spirit Award for exemplary sportsmanship.

A Boost for China's Flying Disc Popularity

As part of the 2024 China Lifestyle Sports Event Consumption Media Season, this tournament sanctioned by World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) and designed to support the integration of sports and tourism in China. Sixteen elite teams from around the world, including four invited international teams, participated in the event, showcasing top-tier beach ultimate and helping to popularize flying disc culture in China. The tournament introduced the sport to new fans across the country, bringing fresh energy and visibility to the sport of flying disc.

Global Talent and Sanya's Growing Influence

The event welcomed over 300 athletes from six countries and regions, providing an international platform for local residents and tourists to experience beach ultimate up close. This gathering of global talent bolstered Sanya's reputation as an international destination for sports and leisure, offering a unique chance for domestic beach ultimate enthusiasts to compete alongside top international players.

Sanya's Sports-Tourism Development Model Gains Recognition

Organized by the Hainan Flying Disc Association, this tournament underscored Sanya's commitment to building a robust sports-tourism economy. By blending sports with the city's scenic landmarks, Sanya has developed a strategy that promotes rapid growth in sports tourism, drawing global attention.

Looking ahead, Sanya plans to further collaborate with international sports organizations to introduce more popular sports events, establishing itself as a comprehensive destination for sports, leisure, and tourism.

A Successful Event with Lasting Impact

The successful hosting of the 2024 World Beach Ultimate Elite Invite highlighted Sanya's growing international appeal and its capability to host high-profile events. The tournament not only provided a thrilling spectacle for beach ultimate fans worldwide but also reinforced Sanya's position in the international tourism and sports landscape, contributing to the city's economic growth and furthering its internationalization efforts.

