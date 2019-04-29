Boralex announces that Nicolas Wolff has assumed his duties as Vice-President and General Manager of Boralex Europe

MONTREAL, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that Nicolas Wolff has assumed his duties as Vice-President and General Manager of Boralex Europe. As announced on March 15, he replaces Patrick Decostre who was appointed Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and will be based in Montreal effective July 2019.

Mr. Wolff assumed his duties today in Lyon to ensure the transition is smooth and collaboration is seamless with the teams based in North America. "This is a great opportunity. I'm excited to be a part of Boralex, an agile, innovative and growing company that is helping to drive the energy transition," stated Mr. Wolff.

"Mr. Wolff is an inspiring leader with solid senior-management experience, and Boralex will benefit from his extensive knowledge of the industry and the specific challenges of Europe's renewable energy sector," maintained Patrick Decostre. "It is great to be able to count on the dedication of a seasoned manager with a sense of strategic vision. He will support the expansion of Boralex's European business, putting us in a position to face the emerging challenges of a changing energy sector," added Patrick Lemaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

Nicolas Wolff's professional background

First joining wind turbine manufacturer Vestas in 2007, in 2016 Nicolas Wolff became Vice President and General Manager of Vestas Western Mediterranean, in charge of France, Spain, Portugal, Maghreb and West Africa.

He previously held the position of Commercial Director, Europe, responsible for biometric solutions, at IDEMIA (Advent International), in addition to spending four years as Managing Director of SAGEM Australia (Sydney), a subsidiary of the SAGEM group covering the Pacific region. He gained international experience working with the Arjowiggins group as well as with the Thales group in Caracas.

Between 2009 and 2013, he served as chair of the association France Énergie Éolienne (FEE), and he is currently on the board of directors for FEE and chairs its Industry committee.

Nicolas Wolff graduated from the ISC Paris Business School in addition to completing the IMD Executive Program in Lausanne.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at https://france.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media materials:

A high-resolution photo of Nicolas Wolff is available upon request from Julie Lajoye, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, at julie.lajoye@boralex.com.

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Related Links

www.boralex.com

