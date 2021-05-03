Boralex Announces the Commissioning of the Bazougeais Wind Farm (France)

MONTREAL and PARIS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) announces the commercial commissioning of the Bazougeais wind farm, located in the Ille-et-Vilaine department in the Brittany region. It has an installed capacity of 12 MW.

Going into effect on May 1, 2021, the contract for difference for this wind farm has a 20-year term. The wind farm has four Vestas V117 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 3 MW, with an annual production of an estimated 30 GWh of electricity, equivalent to the power consumed by around 10,000 French households.

With the commissioning of the Bazougeais wind farm, the first in 2021 for Boralex, the Company takes another step forward in achieving the Growth objective of its strategic plan. More specifically, the objective aims to achieve an installed capacity of 2,800 MW worldwide by 2023.

In France, this park also meets the objectives of the Brittany region within the framework of the Pacte Electrique Breton, whose goal is to provide a sustainable response to the challenges facing the region in securing a supply of electricity.

"We are very happy to see the wind farm come to life. In addition to serving the general interest of its region, the development of the Bazougeais wind farm was based on consultations with and supported by the local population and public administration. This healthy and collaborative approach is part of our corporate social responsibility. It enables us to sustain a good neighborly relationship in the regions," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager Boralex, Europe.

Due to the sale of the Blendecques Cogeneration Plant, Boralex's installed capacity in France is now 1,040 MW and its total capacity worldwide is 2,455 MW.

