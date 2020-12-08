Boralex Commissions Two New Wind Farms in France

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing the commercial commissioning of the Cham Longe Repowering and Extension Seuil de Bapaume wind farms, producing a total output of 53.4 MW and located respectively in the departments of Ardèche and Somme, in France. This brings Boralex's installed capacity in France to 1,037.7 MW and its total capacity worldwide to 2,246 MW.

"Our teams and suppliers stayed the course during the pandemic and completed these two major projects," Patrick Decostre, President and CEO of Boralex. "This underscores both their commitment and adaptability. With these commissionings, Boralex is adding to its capacity and getting one step closer to its strategic goal of 2,800 MW by 2023."

"As of December 1, our operating assets totalling 1 GW in France are powering more than half a million homes with clean energy," added Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe "In a year marked by the health crisis, we're fulfilling our commitments to support the energy transition across territories."

Seuil de Bapaume Wind Farm Expansion:

Commissioning date: December 1, 2020



Contract: 20 years with EDF



Location: Hauts-de- France , Department of Somme and Pas-de-Calais

, Department of Somme and Pas-de-Calais

Wind turbine features: Five 3.45 MW Vestas V117



Total wind far power output: 17.4 MW



Equivalent number of households supplied: 8,700 households

The site is subject to a preservation measure for several bat species affected by wind farm operations. This measure is part of an agreement between Boralex and Picardie Nature.

Cham Longe Wind Farm Repowering:

Commissioning date: December 1, 2020



Contract: 20 years with EDF



Location: Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Department of Ardèche



New wind turbine features: Twelve 3 MW Enercon E82



Total farm output before repowering: 22.6 MW



Total farm output after repowering: 39.95 MW (17.35 MW added)



Equivalent number of households supplied after repowering: 19,975 households

Cham Longe is Boralex's first wind farm repowering project and the biggest of its kind to date in France. Twelve of the fourteen wind farm turbines have been replaced with machines equipped with more powerful technology that's better suited to the local context. This repowering project enables the Cham Longe wind farm to double its output, while also reducing the cost of the power produced. This way, Boralex reaffirms its commitment to its host municipalities for a new operational term.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types – wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Related Links

www.boralex.com

