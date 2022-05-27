BORANETWORK Announces Onboarding of ‘Meta Toy DragonZ’ by Sandbox Network

In particular, in the first quarter of last year, the company launched PFP NFT using the intellectual property of 'Meta Toy DragonZ' and immediately sold everything, proving the potential of the NFT market again.

BORANETWORK will support transactions in the BORA PORTAL marketplace of 'Meta Toy DragonZ NFT through this joint project. In addition, it plans to support the exchange of game goods used in the 'MTDZ' game through BORA, which is scheduled to be released later.

To celebrate this onboarding, the BORANETWORK will hold an event exclusively for 'Meta Toy DragonZ'.

First, by June 10th, a wallet that registered the "Meta Toy DragonZ" NFT on the sales list will be randomly drawn at the BORA PORTAL marketplace and will be given "tBORA" that can be converted into game goods.

In addition, 'tBORA' will be presented through a lottery to users who retweeted the official tweet of 'Meta Toy DragonZ Bora Onboarding' by June 7.

BORANETWORK CBO Lim Young-joon said, "I am truly happy that 'Meta Toy DragonZ' has shown new potential in the NFT market and that 'Meta Toy DragonZ' has been onboarded to BORA," adding, "We will do our best to expand the influence of 'MTDZ' IP by actively utilizing the platform operating know-how of the BORANETWORK."

The services provided by BORA PORTAL can be checked through the BORA PORTAL website.

APPENDIX

*BORA PORTAL URL: https://boraportal.com/

Press release inquiry

Deputy Manager, Lee Seung-min, METABORA, [email protected]

Manager, Ha Dongwan, METABORA, [email protected]

SOURCE BORANETWORK