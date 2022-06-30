BORANETWORK’s Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT.

The Country Club Membership NFT is an extreme-mode golf course that provides CON as award in BIRDIE SHOT and users holding the NFT will be given a variety of benefits within the game continually.

BORANETWORK plans to provide the Country Club Membership NFT purchasers with tBORA by lot as a reward to celebrate the sell-out of NFT.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of Friends Shot: Golf for All that is serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and match with various players in golf courses across the world. Users can earn game money CON by winning a match against others and exchange it with tokens on BORA PORTAL for profits and have fun of Enjoy & Earn by growing and converting their characters into NFTs and trading them.

APPENDIX

*BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/

*BIRDIE SHOT Website URL: https://birdieshot.io/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, [email protected]

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, [email protected]

SOURCE BORANETWORK